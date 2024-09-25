Ardbeg brings back a popular limited release whisky

Ardbeg is one of the most well-known distilleries on the sheep-filled, whisky-drenched Inner Hebrides island of Islay. Whisky fans know that this award-winning distillery is home to myriad complex, flavorful single malt whiskies known for their mix of ocean brine, oak, and robust peat smoke.

And while you can’t go wrong with Ardbeg 10, Ardbeg an Oa, or Ardbeg Corryvreckan, we look forward to the distillery’s limited releases. That’s why we were so excited when we heard they recently released the sixth batch of its 19-year-old Ardbeg Traigh Bhan.

Ardbeg Traigh Bhan

Just like previous batches, Batch 6 was matured in a combination of ex-bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks. The result is a 46.2% ABV surprisingly well-balanced, sipping whisky with notes of fresh mint, vanilla beans, caramelized pineapple, olive oil, dark chocolate, licorice, and rich, enveloping peat smoke.

“Ardbeg Traigh Bhan gives our Whisky Creation Team freedom to explore the unique flavor differences which individual batches can bring,” Master Blender Gillian Macdonald said in a press release. “With more refill bourbon casks in the recipe than previous bottlings, Batch 6 overflows with more of Ardbeg’s hallmark smoky notes of soot, dark chocolate, coffee, and peppermint, alongside a groundswell of olive oil, baking bread, and ginger. Rare and impossibly balanced, this batch will be a firm favorite with Traigh Bhan’s fans.”

Where can I buy it?

This is a limited release, and it was matured for nineteen years. You aren’t going to be able to find it at every random liquor store or online retailer. You can, however, find it at select whisky specialty shops, retailers, and online at ReserveBar.com for a suggested retail price of $299.99.

