 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Ardbeg released the latest batch of its 19-year-old single malt whisky

Ardbeg brings back a popular limited release whisky

By
Ardbeg Traigh Bahn
Ardbeg

Ardbeg is one of the most well-known distilleries on the sheep-filled, whisky-drenched Inner Hebrides island of Islay. Whisky fans know that this award-winning distillery is home to myriad complex, flavorful single malt whiskies known for their mix of ocean brine, oak, and robust peat smoke.

And while you can’t go wrong with Ardbeg 10, Ardbeg an Oa, or Ardbeg Corryvreckan, we look forward to the distillery’s limited releases. That’s why we were so excited when we heard they recently released the sixth batch of its 19-year-old Ardbeg Traigh Bhan.

Recommended Videos

Ardbeg Traigh Bhan

Ardbeg Traigh Bahn
Ardbeg

Just like previous batches, Batch 6 was matured in a combination of ex-bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks. The result is a 46.2% ABV surprisingly well-balanced, sipping whisky with notes of fresh mint, vanilla beans, caramelized pineapple, olive oil, dark chocolate, licorice, and rich, enveloping peat smoke.

Related

“Ardbeg Traigh Bhan gives our Whisky Creation Team freedom to explore the unique flavor differences which individual batches can bring,” Master Blender Gillian Macdonald said in a press release. “With more refill bourbon casks in the recipe than previous bottlings, Batch 6 overflows with more of Ardbeg’s hallmark smoky notes of soot, dark chocolate, coffee, and peppermint, alongside a groundswell of olive oil, baking bread, and ginger. Rare and impossibly balanced, this batch will be a firm favorite with Traigh Bhan’s fans.”

Where can I buy it?

Two glasses of Scotch and a candle
Andrew Seaman / Unsplash

This is a limited release, and it was matured for nineteen years. You aren’t going to be able to find it at every random liquor store or online retailer. You can, however, find it at select whisky specialty shops, retailers, and online at ReserveBar.com for a suggested retail price of $299.99.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Benromach Distillery presents a rare 50 year old single malt whisky
The whisky is presented in a handcrafted glass decanter from hot glass studio Glasstorm
benromach distillery 50yo benromach50 detail6 jpg

Based in Forres, Scotland, on the Moray coast, the Benromach Distillery was built in 1898 and revived in 1993 to embrace the Speyside style of single malt. But it has been difficult for U.S. customers to get their hands on its Scotches, as they were sold primarily in the U.K. Now, though, the brand is making its entrance in the U.S. -- and it's doing so in big style.

Benromach is introducing a 50 year old single malt, an extremely rare aged whisky of which only 248 decanters are available worldwide. It has an abv of 54.6% and aromas of lemon and smoke, with flavors of orange zest and aged leather, followed by a long finish with pepper. It will retail for £20,000 (around $26,000).

Read more
Bruichladdich’s experimental Octomore 15 whisky series goes hard on the peat
The trio of new expressions use locally grown Scottish barley, and include the highly peated Octomore 15.3
bruichladdich octomore 15 distillery jpg

Boundary-pushing Scotch distillery Bruichladdich is launching a new installment in its experimental Octomore series, working with barley grown in the local region and exploring variations in cask type and peat levels.

The new Octomore 15 series includes a trio of Scotches that nod to the intense peat notes that people expect from an Islay whisky, with the Octomore 15.3 being an extremely peaty spirit, while the Octomore 15.1 and 15.2 expressions are more moderate in smokiness and made use of ex bourbon casks and Cognac casks.

Read more
An ultra rare 54 year old whisky release from Duncan Taylor
The 1970 Scotch comes from storied distiller Highland Park
duncan taylor highland park 54yo lifestyle 54 year old 1

Independent bottler Duncan Taylor is back with another ultra-exclusive whisky release. It marks the oldest ever release from Scotch luminaries Highland Park by an independent bottler, coming it at a mighty 54 years old.

Known as The Accolade Highland Park 1970, this marks the start of a new series from Duncan Taylor which will celebrate some of the best and rarest spirits in its collection. This release is from a single cask, number #3254, which held enough whisky for 158 bottles at 42.9% abv. Made from 100% malted barley, as all traditional Scotches must be, the long aging process this whisky has been through has created a complex spirit with hints of spice and a creamy finish.

Read more