If you’re gonna make a Daiquiri, go with a recipe from a 250-year-old rum brand

A rum and sun soaked drink for summertime

By
The Jamaican Daiquiri.
Appleton Estate

‘Tis the season for hammock naps and long meandering walks on the sand. Can’t get to the beach? That’s okay, we’ve got a great three ingredient cocktail that will transport you there.

The Daiquiri is a classic, built around little more than the ideal pairing of rum and citrus. When dialed-in, the tropical drink is one of the best in the business. If palm fronds and sea breezes could be put into a cocktail glass, well, this recipe would be it.

Granted, there are no shortage of good Daiquiri recipes out there. One from Appleton Estate is a little different, as it borrows from more than 250 years in the rum-making business. In short, the outfit knows a thing or two about a great rum cocktail.

Read on for a taste straight from Jamaica.

The Jamaican Daiquiri

Rum, fresh citrus, a little simple. That’s all it takes to showcase an excellent spirit. And if you prefer things on the dryer side, skip the simple altogether.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces Appleton Estate Signature
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup

Method:

  1. Combine ingredients in a shaker tin, add ice and shake.
  2. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with lime wedge.

While we’re on the topic, check out our Hawaiian rum guide. The Rainbow State is turning out some excellent stuff and it’s time to take notice. Here’s to a breezy summer.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

