The Daiquiri is the perfect cocktail to enjoy white rum

White rum, lime juice, and sugar - all you need for a beauitful classic cocktail

By
A daiquiri cocktail
Dan Baker / The Manual

When the weather is warm, it’s time for rum to shine. And as today is National Daiquiri Day, it’s the ideal time to try out this classic cocktail.

Although many rum drinks are on the sweeter and more tropical side, there are other characteristics of rum that are worth considering as well. Some rums can be highly filtered and have a very netural taste, almost like vodka, but there’s been a trend in recent years toward more robust, characterful rums which express their flavors more boldly.  A good quality rum should have notes of fruit and spice, like hints of banana or clove, and a white rum should be a delicate, smooth drinking experience.

If you’ve only had sweeter spiced rums before, then the Daiquiri is the ideal way to experience a different side of rum. Start off with the best quality white rum you can find, and make sure to use freshly squeezed lime juice. Add sugar syrup to taste, but often you’ll need less sugar than you think because the rum and citrus will both carry their own subtle sweetness.

How to make a classic Daiquiri

The recipe for a classic Daiquiri calls for:

  • 2 parts white rum
  • 1 part fresh lime juice
  • 0.75 parts simple syrup

You should feel free to adjust the amount of rum to your liking, and to tweak the amount of simple syrup based on your lime juice. Juice from newer limes will be sweeter and require less sugar, while older limes will have an astringent taste that requires more sugar to balance out.

Add all of the ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice, shake well, and then strain into a couple glass. The traditional garnish is a lime wheel.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
