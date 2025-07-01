 Skip to main content
Luckin Coffee opens in NYC, bringing its Starbucks rivalry to the U.S.

The first two U.S. locations of this Asia-based coffee chain are now open

Luckin Coffee
Starbucks appears to have a new rival in town in the U.S. market. The first two US locations of China’s fastest-growing coffee chain, Luckin Coffee, are now open in NYC. Luckin’ Coffee opened two NYC locations yesterday: Greenwich Village near the NYU campus and NoMad. Founded in 2017, Luckin’ Coffee has taken off across China, catering to younger guests in China, Singapore, and Malaysia. The chain has over 24,000 locations across Asia but has entered the U.S. market. The chain is known for its simplified menu and “bare-bones” stores, which accept only cashless payments and mobile orders.

For the launch of the first two U.S. locations, Luckin announced steep promotions such as $1.99 drink deals and 50% off beverages for the grand opening, as well as free tote bags for the first guests to enter the store. The menu at this Asia-based coffee shop offers everything U.S. coffee and tea drinkers are used to, from cold brew coffees to matcha drinks to flavored lattes. The menu also includes a small selection of light bites and pastries. Per the brand’s website, Luckin Coffee uses only the finest Arabica coffee beans that are sourced directly from renowned coffee-producing regions. Other menu specialty coffees include the Apple Fizzy Americano and Pomelo Americano.

Though Luckin may only have two U.S. locations at the moment, rumours suggest the brand plans to expand quickly in the U.S. market. With low prices and an app-based model, the chain can keep prices low and could soon become a strong competitor for Starbucks.

