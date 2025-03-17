 Skip to main content
Arabica vs. Robusta: What to know about the most common types of coffee beans

What makes these coffee beans different?

By
Though my grandmother thinks “coffee is coffee,” there are over 100 known types of coffee plant species, each with its unique traits. However, most of the coffee we consume worldwide comes from two main species: Arabica and Canephora. More commonly known as Arabica or Robusta coffee beans, these two varieties have unique characteristics in taste, caffeine content, ideal growing elevation, and more.

Each of these characteristics sets them apart and shows the average coffee drinker, like my grandmother, that coffee is not all the same. Different growing conditions and attributes translate to two different cups of coffee when brewed. Let’s compare Arabica vs. Robusta and the qualities of each kind of coffee bean.

Arabica coffee beans

Arabica coffee beans comprise about 60 to 70% of the world’s coffee beans. Although they originated in Ethiopia, they are grown in various countries within the coffee belt today. Arabica coffee bean trees thrive in higher elevations (3,000 to 6,000 feet) in climates where temperatures remain constant between 60°F and 75°F year-round.

Also, Arabica coffee beans require ample humidity and lots of rainfall to grow. For this reason, much of the world’s Arabica beans come from countries such as Brazil, Columbia, and Guatemala, which have environments that fit these optimal conditions.

Robusta coffee beans

Robusta beans are the second most popular coffee bean, making up 30 to 40% of the world’s coffee supply. This variety can be grown at much lower altitudes (under 2,000 feet) than Arabica beans and is generally easier to grow because the plants are more resistant to pests and disease. Robusta coffee beans are commonly grown in Vietnam, Indonesia, Africa, and India.

The downside of growing coffee beans at these lower elevations is that it directly impacts their taste. Arabica coffee beans grow slower at higher elevations, giving them more time to develop a refined, complex flavor. Robusta beans, on the other hand, are known for having a nuttier and more bitter taste. Robusta beans are generally much cheaper than Arabica beans, as the growing process is less involved for coffee farmers and the Robusta tree yields more coffee beans.

Arabica vs. Robusta beans

Coffee expert and owner of Ispirare Coffee, Michael Rizzo, explains some key differences between Arabica vs. Robusta beans, such as taste, size, quality, caffeine content, and flavor. Ultimately, I’ve found that purchasing Arabica or Robusta beans for your home coffee brewing depends on your flavor preference. I prefer Arabica or a blend of Arabica and Robusta.

Quality

According to Rizzo, 99.9% of specialty coffee shops across America use Arabica coffee beans (including nationwide coffee chains). Arabica coffee is grown at higher altitudes, generally leading to better-tasting coffee. Robusta coffee is typically considered a “lesser-quality” coffee, which is still available in stores but is harder to find in coffee shops serving high-quality coffee. Even though Robusta has a poor reputation for “inferior quality”, this generalization isn’t always true. Many brands, such as Vietnamese coffee company Copper Cow Coffee, offer a high-quality Robusta bean.

Size and appearance

Arabica and Robusta beans look visually different in shape and color. Arabica coffee beans generally have a more oval-like shape and are flatter, whereas Robusta beans are more round. Robusta beans are also usually slightly larger than Arabica coffee beans. The color of each bean depends on how it was roasted; however, when unroasted, Robusta coffee beans tend to be lighter in color compared to Arabica coffee beans. However, you probably won’t come across unroasted coffee beans if you’re a general consumer like me.

Caffeine content

Robusta coffee has more caffeine per bean than Arabica beans. For this reason, Robusta beans or blends with Robusa and Arabica are sometimes used when making strong, bold coffee. On average, Arabica coffee beans contain about 1% caffeine by weight, compared to 2% for Robusta beans (according to Starbucks).

Crema

While Robusta coffee is hard to find in U.S. coffee shops, Rizzo said that Robusta beans are often used to brew espresso in coffee shops across Europe. Robusta coffee creates a thicker, fluffier “crema” atop espresso (the frothy layer that makes espresso so delicious). Often, the espresso blends used in these coffee shops will contain a mix of both Robusta and Arabica coffee to create a balanced taste that is not too bitter.

Taste

Arabica coffee beans tend to have more oil, which helps to support their more robust flavor. Conversely, Robusta beans are less oily and have a more natural, nutty, or earthy flavor. If you prefer a more bitter and natural taste, you may choose Robusta coffee beans (or if you frequently brew espresso or highly-caffeinated forms of coffee). In contrast, coffee drinkers who enjoy a smoother, fuller flavor profile will likely enjoy coffee brewed with Arabica beans.

