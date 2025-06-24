 Skip to main content
The Philips Baristina is the coffee maker everyone has their eye on

Sleek, efficient, and simple

By
Philips Baristina
Philips

As a coffee writer, I consider myself fairly up-to-date on the latest developments in the world of new coffee and espresso makers. Yet, I just now learned that Philips makes espresso machines, making them a strong competitor in a market with dozens of top-tier brands. The Philips Bartistina has been on the market since last July, yet it’s trending now as one of the best espresso makers of 2025.

Suddenly, I’ve noticed advertisements for this sleek and slim espresso machine everywhere I turn. Offering one-swipe coffee perfection, the Philips Baristina is designed to create premium café-style espresso at home without the use of plastic pods. Suddenly, we’ve all got our eye on this powerful espresso machine — especially with Prime Day quickly approaching. This powerful little espresso machine can automatically grind, tamp, and brew your espresso or lungo shot with ease and minimal effort.

Available in Black or milky white, this sleek espresso maker also blends perfectly with modern kitchens. Or, if you’re looking for something bold, add some color to your espresso machine with the portafilter, available in finishes like elegant Ash Wood or Mango Yellow. In addition, you can also get the matching Baristina Milk Frother to make cold or hot frothed milk for lattes, cappuccinos, and more. Unlike many modern espresso machines, this machine stands out not only for its aesthetically pleasing style but also for its exceptional performance. This machine is designed with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind, made with more than 50% recycled plastics. Even though this espresso machine has been out for nearly a year, it’s easy to see why it’s trending now, as interest in sustainability in coffee continues to rise.

