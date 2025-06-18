Experts suggest skipping coffee amid extreme heat warnings

Should you skip drinking coffee while in extreme temperatures? This week, experts are warning coffee drinkers to think twice before drinking their morning cup of joe. Experts suggest that Americans in California, Arizona, and Nevada should limit their coffee consumption this week, as these regions are expected to experience extreme temperatures.

The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning for various portions of each of these three states. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in place through 10 pm Thursday for highs in parts of Southern Nevada, ranging from 105 to 115 degrees. Temperatures up to 120 degrees will also be possible in Death Valley, leading to dangerous conditions.

A recent social media post by the NWS indicated that caffeine, such as that found in coffee, could accelerate dehydration and put residents at risk for heat stroke. In addition to reducing caffeine intake during extreme heat, the warning also suggests limiting alcohol consumption, as it can contribute to dehydration. In addition to coffee and alcohol, the National Weather Service also advised residents to avoid consuming heavy foods that are difficult to digest, which can contribute to sluggishness.

In general, most experts believe caffeine may only cause dehydration when consumed in excessive quantities. Consuming one or two cups of coffee during an extreme heat warning is unlikely to cause dehydration. However, if you live in one of these regions under an extreme heat warning, it’s crucial to prioritize adequate hydration with water and electrolytes and avoid excessive coffee consumption. Additionally, pay close attention to the signs of dehydration and avoid spending time outdoors as much as possible.