 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Experts suggest skipping coffee amid extreme heat warnings

Drinking coffee could lead to dehydration in extreme temps

By
Pouring a cup of coffee
Nathan Dumlao / Unsplash

Should you skip drinking coffee while in extreme temperatures? This week, experts are warning coffee drinkers to think twice before drinking their morning cup of joe. Experts suggest that Americans in California, Arizona, and Nevada should limit their coffee consumption this week, as these regions are expected to experience extreme temperatures.

The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning for various portions of each of these three states. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in place through 10 pm Thursday for highs in parts of Southern Nevada, ranging from 105 to 115 degrees. Temperatures up to 120 degrees will also be possible in Death Valley, leading to dangerous conditions.

Recommended Videos

A recent social media post by the NWS indicated that caffeine, such as that found in coffee, could accelerate dehydration and put residents at risk for heat stroke. In addition to reducing caffeine intake during extreme heat, the warning also suggests limiting alcohol consumption, as it can contribute to dehydration. In addition to coffee and alcohol, the National Weather Service also advised residents to avoid consuming heavy foods that are difficult to digest, which can contribute to sluggishness.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

In general, most experts believe caffeine may only cause dehydration when consumed in excessive quantities. Consuming one or two cups of coffee during an extreme heat warning is unlikely to cause dehydration. However, if you live in one of these regions under an extreme heat warning, it’s crucial to prioritize adequate hydration with water and electrolytes and avoid excessive coffee consumption. Additionally, pay close attention to the signs of dehydration and avoid spending time outdoors as much as possible.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Climate, prices, and fragility: The triple threat facing global coffee
Exploring the state of the coffee industry
illycaffè

Andrea Illy, Chairman of illycaffè, is a third-generation coffee entrepreneur dedicated to not only advancing the quality and culture of coffee but also addressing the very real threats the industry faces — from climate instability to pricing volatility and supply chain fragility.

In a time of global uncertainty for coffee, Illy shares his thoughts on the future of coffee, from climate instability to pricing volatility. The global coffee brand, illycaffè, was founded in Trieste in 1933 by Illy's grandfather, Francesco, with the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. A third-generation entrepreneur, he was CEO of the company for 22 years.
State of the coffee industry

Read more
How long does cold brew last? Signs it’s time to toss your coffee
How to know when to toss rancid cold brew coffee
Cold brew in a glass mug

Cold brew coffee's smooth and mellow taste sets it apart from other cold coffee drinks. Cold brew coffee lovers can brew this delicious cold coffee at home using a simple cold brew coffee maker. Yet, once the batch of cold brew is made, it won't last forever. If you've ever tasted a sip of sour or rancid cold brew, you'll know its taste is a long way away from what it tastes like when it's fresh. I've had this experience before, and it's made me wonder, "How long does cold brew last?" Here's what you need to know about how long cold brew lasts in the fridge and how to store it properly for optimal freshness.

How long does cold brew last?

Read more
Study finds coffee ritual, not caffeine, fuels “the boost”
How decaf coffee can mimic caffeine's effects
person drinking coffee

Is the caffeine in your coffee actually what gives you energy or that "boost" you look for in the morning? While most of us would say yes, a newly published study suggests otherwise. A new study published on Heliyon found that the so-called "energizing" effects of your morning cup of joe could have more to do with ritual than the caffeine itself.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled study followed the habits of coffee drinkers, where researchers found that decaf coffee drinkers exhibited many of the same cognitive and psychological responses as those who drank regular coffee. The study's findings suggest that the actual ritual of making and drinking a cup of coffee every morning may have a greater impact on us than the caffeine it contains. As a regular coffee drinker and caffeine addict, these findings are especially intriguing.

Read more