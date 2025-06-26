 Skip to main content
What is steak frites? Your new favorite comfort food

How to master the French classic of steak and fries

Steak frites
Tim Toomey / Unsplash

I’ve lived in Italy before, which afforded me a quick 2-hour plane ride to Paris in the summers. I’m from the United States, and I don’t speak French, so I wasn’t exactly familiar with the menu the first time I went to a restaurant in the City of Love. I picked something that looked familiar … steak frites. I got perfectly seared steak next to a golden mound of crispy fries; it felt familiar and comforting.

So, what is steak frites? It’s one of the simplest, most iconic dishes in French cuisine. A bistro classic, it’s exactly what it sounds like: steak and fries. But don’t let its simplicity fool you — when done right, it delivers big flavor with minimal fuss.

The essential components of steak frites

Steak frites on a plate
NY strip at Steak Frites Bistro steakfritesbistro / Instagram

At its core, steak frites is a no-nonsense pairing, but that doesn’t mean you can’t elevate it.

Here’s what makes a proper steak frites:

  • The steak: Traditionally a pan-seared cut like sirloin, ribeye, or hanger steak. It should be juicy with a caramelized crust.
  • The fries: Thin, crispy, and golden. Double-fried for that perfect texture.
  • The sauce: Optional but welcome — béarnaise, red wine reduction, or even a garlic butter can turn it from good to unforgettable.

Want to really nail that Parisian bistro vibe? In his video, French-trained chef Adrien Blech breaks down the essentials; a hot cast iron pan, a good crust on the steak, and double-fried frites for maximum crunch. His biggest advice is don’t drown your steak in sauce — just a swipe of béarnaise or a drizzle of pan juices will do. Keep it classy, keep it crispy

Choosing the right steak for frites

Bone in ribeye, raw
Andrei Iakhniuk / Shutterstock

You can’t just choose any cut for steak frites, as some options are better than others. The steak needs to hold its own alongside crispy fries. The key is cooking it medium-rare or to your preference with a solid sear. A hot cast iron pan or grill is your best friend here.

Best cuts for steak frites:

  • Hanger steak: Known as onglet in French, it’s prized for its rich, beefy flavor.
  • Ribeye: Marbled and juicy, though less traditional.
  • Sirloin: Leaner but still flavorful when seared well.

How to get those fries just right

French fries on a black plate
Louis Hansel / Unsplash

Frites are not your average fast food fries. In most French kitchens, the secret is in the double-fry. And when you’re done, a sprinkle of sea salt is all they need. No ketchup required.

Method:

1. Soak cut potatoes in cold water to remove excess starch.

2. Fry once at a lower temp to cook through.

3. Rest and fry again at higher heat for that crisp finish.

Pairing tips that take it to the next level

To make your steak frites feel like the full bistro experience, you can serve the dish with a peppercorn cream sauce or melted herb butter, pair it with a glass of red wine like Bordeaux or a bold Pinot Noir, toss a few greens in vinaigrette on the side to cut the richness.

Keep it simple and delicious

Steak frites on a wooden board
Paras Kapoor / Unsplash

Sometimes the best things in life are simple. There’s nothing like a good steak and some crispy fries when you want hearty, comforting, and tasty. I’ve made this at home time and time again, as I don’t always need fancy garlic mashed potatoes or roasted asparagus on the side. Give me some crunchy fries and a cold drink, and I’m good to go. Choose the right type of steak so your steak frites turns out optimally, season it to your heart’s content without overdoing it, and enjoy.

