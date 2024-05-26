 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to get a good crust on a steak every time

Perfect your steak crust with these tips

By
Steak on a cutting board
radosnasosna/Adobe Stock / Adobe Stock

Juicy, tender, and perfectly pink on the inside; charred, golden, and gorgeously crisp on the outside. Is there anything better than a really great steak? We’d argue that this dish is almost impossible to top in its ability to satisfy, its intense meaty flavor, and its beautiful culinary versatility. One of the things that transforms a steak from good to phenomenal is its crust. That caramelized outer edge protecting its sinfully tender interior makes every bite of steak exquisite. However, achieving that perfect crust can be tricky. Thankfully, there are a few tips and tricks that will help you achieve this gorgeous golden crust every single time.

Prep your steak

Steak on cutting board
fahrwasser/Adobe Stock

The first thing to remember if you want an excellent crust on your steak is that – in this case – size absolutely matters. In order to create a deliciously golden, caramelized crust, you’ll need a piece of steak that’s big enough to take the heat – at least an inch and a half thick. If your steak is too thin, it will cook too quickly inside before it has the time to develop a good crust on the outside, leaving you with a medium well or well-done steak, which – let’s be honest – no one should ever be eating.

Recommended Videos

After ensuring you’re steak is thick enough, it’s very important to get it good and dry before cooking. Ideally, you’ll have planned enough ahead to dry it uncovered in the refrigerator for a day or two. The dryer the steak, the better the crust will be. When you’re ready to season and cook, remove the steak from the refrigerator and bring it to room temperature.

Related

The best oils and seasonings

Plated steak dish
Sharon Chen/Flickr / Flickr

About one hour before you plan to cook, start dry brining your steak. When you’re ready to season, brush all sides of your steak with a neutral oil that has a high smoke point. Because you’ll be cooking over very high heat to achieve a good crust, you’ll need an oil that can withstand extremely high temperatures without burning. Vegetable and canola oil are both great options.

After brushing your steak with oil, season it generously on all sides and set aside to rest at room temperature for at least 45 minutes. During this time, the salt in your seasoning blend will draw the steak’s moisture to the surface, which is known as dry brining. This will give you a deliciously tender steak with a gorgeous crust and tender, juicy center.

The best cooking method for a perfect crust

Sliced steak
JESUSGONZ_/Pixabay / Pixabay

Some insist that a grill is the way to go when it comes to achieving a great crust on steak. There’s certainly an argument here, as the steak will get deliciously charred grill marks and an intense, wonderfully smoky flavor—but not exactly an even, golden crust. This is because of the open areas between the grill grates. The grill grate design is perfect for allowing the flames to kiss your steak but not really for developing an even crust all over.

To achieve a perfect crust, cook your steak on a thick and heavy flat surface, like a cast iron pan or a flat-top grill plate.

Cooking your steak

Steak in pan with rosemary
felix_w/Pixabay / Pixabay

For a great crust, you’ll want to cook your steak over very high heat. Preheat your pan until it is screaming hot, then carefully place your seasoned steak in the pan and enjoy that beautiful sizzle song.

Cooks love to debate the age-old question, “To flip or not to flip?” While there are arguments to be made on both sides, we stand firmly in the not-to-flip camp. Especially when trying to achieve a perfectly crisp crust, steak needs time to sit on the heat and let the cooktop work its magic. Every time the steak is flipped or moved, this process is interrupted, and the steak won’t have time to adequately build that caramelization. So, once you’ve placed that steak on the heat, put down the spatula.

Cook on each side—flipping just once, if possible—until you’ve reached your desired temperature. Remove from the heat and set aside to rest.

Internal temperature and resting

Steak on cutting board
Emerson Vieira / Unsplash

Resting steak (and other proteins) does a couple of things. Firstly, it allows the juices inside to redistribute throughout the meat, giving your steak a much more tender, juicer consistency. Second, it actually allows your steak to cook a bit more, even after having been removed from the heat source. For this reason, it’s important to pull your steak from the heat when it’s still shy about five degrees from where you want it. This means that if you want your steak to be medium rare (the perfect temperature, in our opinion), you’ll want to remove it from the pan when it reaches rare. Remove the steak from the pan and allow it to rest on a cutting board for at least as long as you cooked it, or roughly about 10 minutes, before cutting into it.

Using a meat thermometer is a great way to tell when your steak is exactly where you want it to be.

  • Rare: 120–125F
  • Medium rare: 130–135F
  • Medium: 140–145F
  • Medium well: 150–155F

Editors' Recommendations

Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
How to grill the steak of your dreams: An aspiring steak master’s guide
Grill up your steak just like a pro with these tips
Sirloin steak on a grill

With summer coming faster than expected, you’re likely firing up that grill every day to cook ribs, grill vegetables, or smoke a brisket. We love them all, but to be frank, nothing beats a perfectly grilled steak. Its succulent, smoky flavor alone is enough to bring your loved ones together for a protein-packed cookout in the backyard. And that makes grilling steak a rewarding culinary experience.

Grill masters have probably mastered the art of grilling. But if you just purchased your first grill or are looking for some beginner-friendly pointers, we’re here to help. We enlisted the expertise of Dusmane Tandia, executive chef at Mastro’s Steakhouse in New York City, for some expert tips on how to grill a restaurant-quality steak. Light up your grill, don your best apron, and read on to learn how to grill a perfect steak.
How to grill the perfect steak

Read more
Learn how to make perfect grill marks every time
Perfect grill marks are shockingly easy to achieve with these easy tips
Steak on the grill

Let's be honest — when it comes to grilling, a lot of the fun is in the show. It just wouldn't be a proper backyard barbecue without all the hubbub that comes once that grill is ignited. The sounds, the smells, the caveperson astonishment and pride when it comes to all things fire-related. The whole thing is rather dramatic. And part of putting on a good show is, of course, a picture-perfect, Instagram-worthy, beautifully charred, and cross-hatched piece of meat. Be it a steak, pork chop, burger, or eggplant, no grilled entree is complete without the cosmetic upgrade of gorgeous grill marks.

Chances are, though, if you've ever attempted these beautifully blackened lines in your backyard, you know just how tricky they can be. So you may have just tossed in the tongs and forgotten the whole thing. And who could blame you? The truth is that grill marks don't make a huge difference in flavor. With all the cooking methods, tricks, and techniques used today, the technique of how to make grill marks is actually something of a lost art. But damn, they're sexy. And if you can get them just right, you'll be sure to impress your guests at your next cookout. So we're here to help with a few tips and tricks for how to get those perfect steak grill marks and make your barbecue show one worth watching.
How to make perfect grill marks

Read more
How to reheat pulled pork: 6 methods that will taste just as good the second time
Yet another use for your air fryer.
Pulled pork

Pulled pork is one of those foods that's heavenly on or in just about anything, any time of the year, for any reason whatsoever. In burritos, quesadillas, nachos, soups, salads, over rice or pasta, or simply slapped between two buttery, toasty buns, pulled pork is one of the more delicious indulgences one can make. Even simply piled atop a paper plate next to the grilled corn on the cob and crisp green apple coleslaw, this dish shines in all its sweet and spicy glory.

In addition to its deliciousness, versatility, and easiness to prepare, pulled pork has another perk that anyone who regularly enjoys this delicious dish already knows - there are always leftovers. It doesn't matter how much you've made or how many people you served. In the end, there's always leftover pulled pork. And while this is a gift, to be sure, it isn't always clear how to reheat this incredible ingredient. Thankfully, there are plenty of options. So, if you've ever wondered how to reheat pulled pork, we've got you covered.
In the oven

Read more