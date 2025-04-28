 Skip to main content
5 mistakes to avoid when learning how to grill top sirloin

By
A person is cooking a sirloin steak in a pan with herbs and spices. The steak is brown and he is well-cooked
leolintang / Shutterstock

Grilling top sirloin sounds simple enough, until you end up with a piece of meat that’s tough, dry, or way past medium rare. This lean cut has tons of flavor, but it also comes with a learning curve if you want to get it just right. Essentially, I’m saying, there are a lot of ways that things can go wrong, from seasoning slip-ups to temperature troubles; small mistakes can make a huge difference. I’ve definitely overcooked a few steaks in my time, but once I learned what not to do, everything changed.

So, whether you’re a grill newbie or just looking to improve your steak game, avoiding these common mistakes can take your top sirloin from decent to pretty impressive. So, how do you grill top sirloin? Now’s the perfect time to lay the foundation so you don’t ruin a perfectly good steak when you throw it on the grill.

1. Skipping the prep work

Raw, seasoned steak on cutting board
Lukas / Pexels
Top sirloin isn’t ribeye. It’s leaner, less marbled, and not as forgiving. So if you want flavor and tenderness, you need to set it up for success. This is your pre-game checklist:

  • Let it come to room temperature: Cold steak hits the grill and seizes up. Let it rest on the counter for 30–45 minutes.
  • Pat it dry: Moisture on the surface = steam = no sear. Use paper towels and be thorough.
  • Salt in advance (or immediately before): Give the salt at least 30 minutes to draw out moisture and reabsorb, or season right before grilling to keep it juicy.
  • Oil only if needed: If the steak is super lean, rub with a little high-smoke-point oil like avocado or canola (but not too much). The folks over at Omaha Steaks give a really good and detailed demonstration of how to grill your sirloin without too much hassle.

2. Cutting with the grain

Sliced steak on cutting board
weyo / Adobe Stock

You might think this is a “slice it when it’s done” problem, but it starts before you even grill it. Top sirloin has visible muscle fibers, so you’ll need to identify which direction they run before cooking. Once it’s grilled and rested, always slice against the grain (which means cutting across the muscle fibers instead of along them). This shortens the fibers and makes each bite tender instead of tough.

3. Using the wrong heat zone

Grill with lit coals
The best grilled steaks need both high heat and control. Cranking the heat the entire time might give you a good sear, but it’s also the fastest way to burn the outside while the inside stays undercooked. That’s where a two-zone grill setup comes in clutch.

Use one side for direct, high heat to sear the steak — about 2 to 3 minutes per side, and the other for indirect, lower heat to finish cooking it gently. On a gas grill, that means keeping one burner on high and another on medium-low. With charcoal, just pile the coals to one side.

4. Choosing the wrong doneness

Steak levels of doneness
Top sirloin is happiest at medium-rare to medium. Push it further and the leanness turns against you.

Use a digital thermometer. Don’t eyeball, hope, or poke … you need to measure. Pull the steak from the grill about 5°F before your target; carryover cooking will handle the rest.

Steak doneness guide:

  • Rare: 120–125°F
  • Medium-Rare: 130–135°F
  • Medium: 140–145°F
  • Medium-Well: 150–155°F (but why?)
  • Well-Done: 160°F+ (don’t … just don’t)

5. Not letting it rest

Steak on cutting board
Emerson Vieira / Unsplash

Let your top sirloin rest on a cutting board, cover it loosely with foil, for 5–10 minutes. This gives the muscle fibers time to relax and redistribute the juices evenly. You’ll be rewarded with a juicy, flavorful bite every time.

Don’t be afraid to jazz it up

Chimichurris sauce with steak.
nblx / Shutterstock

Yes, the meat should shine. But top sirloin benefits from a little extra love after grilling. You’re not trying to drown it in sauce, but putting a few finishing touches on it can be really amazing.

Great ways to level it up post-grill:

  • Herb butter: Mix softened butter with garlic, parsley, and lemon zest.
  • Chimichurri: A bright, herby sauce with parsley, garlic, vinegar, and oil.
  • Balsamic glaze: Adds a sweet tang that plays nicely with the beef.
  • Smoked salt or finishing salt: A little goes a long way.

Great ideas for your sirloin

steak with asparagus
Creshonda Smith / The Manual

How do you grill top sirloin and not think about the outcome and how to bring the whole dish together? Knowing your end goal can shape how you season and grill it.

  • For slicing and plating: Go medium-rare and finish with herb butter or pan sauce.
  • For steak salad: Go with a dry rub and slice it thin over arugula with vinaigrette.
  • For tacos or wraps: Marinate with lime juice, cumin, and garlic for an hour before grilling.
  • For steak and eggs: Season simply with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

These simple steps will get the job done

BBQ grilled tri-tip beef steak on a grill. Black background
Mironov Vladimir / Shutterstock

Grilling top sirloin doesn’t have to be complicated if you follow a solid technique. It’s one of those things where you up your game gradually; you don’t have to try to be a grill master your first go-round, but once you get the basics down, you can start playing around with different ways to grill your favorite cuts, including the top sirloin.

Elements like letting the steak rest before slicing and always cutting against the grain for maximum tenderness. These small details make a big difference in the finished product. Whether you’re cooking for a crowd or just dinner at home, sticking to these simple steps will help you avoid common mistakes and serve up a steak that’s perfectly cooked and packed with flavor every time.

