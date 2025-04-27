7 must-know tips for the best burger seasoning for grilling

Table of Contents Table of Contents 1. Seasoning matters more than you think 2. You can mix it in or sprinkle it on, but I’d go with sprinkling 3. My go-to homemade burger seasoning formula 4. Store-bought seasonings can hold their own 5. Don’t mess up the application 6. Choose toppings that play well with seasoning 7. Toast the bun and add a sauce Season with intention

I didn’t always know what I was doing on the grill. There was one summer when I learned how to make a hamburger, I figured a quick sprinkle of salt and pepper made me a burger expert. In reality … it didn’t. The patties looked great, but they lacked flavor and soul. That’s when I started experimenting with spices, testing ratios, and learning what makes beef sing. Fast-forward to today, and I’ve landed on the best burger seasoning for grilling, and I’m laying it all out right here. If you want brag-worthy burgers, this list will get you there.

1. Seasoning matters more than you think

Ground beef is a blank canvas. It’s mild, even a little bland, to be honest. Seasoning transforms it because it adds depth, creates crust, enhances fat, and keeps you wanting to take your next bite. Skip this part, and even the fanciest beef falls flat. Gordon Ramsay is an industry vet who does an excellent job of showcasing how the work toward a great burger starts with getting your beef patties ready by seasoning them ahead of time.

2. You can mix it in or sprinkle it on, but I’d go with sprinkling

Now we arrive at the great seasoning debate. My move is to lightly season inside, then give a generous dusting right before grilling. When it comes to tips for making the best burgers, remember that mixing into the meat ensures flavor throughout, but too much handling can lead to dense, overworked patties. Sprinkling on the outside preserves texture and builds a killer crust, and it also keeps seasoning on the surface, where it hits your tongue first.

3. My go-to homemade burger seasoning formula

Simple, flexible, and reliable. Mix it all together and use about 1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons per pound of ground beef. Store extra in a sealed jar, as it’ll come in handy often. This blend covers all the bases:

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon of coarse black pepper

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon of onion powder

1/4 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon of brown sugar

Pinch of cayenne (optional)

4. Store-bought seasonings can hold their own

Some people aren’t necessarily gung-ho about buying their seasoning from the store instead of customizing the flavors themselves. It’s tricky to find the best burger seasoning when grilling, but if you’re pressed for time, these reliable store-bought blends won’t steer you wrong:

McCormick Grill Mates Montreal Steak Seasoning: Bold and peppery, perfect for burgers

Kinder’s The Blend: Just salt, pepper, and garlic — but somehow magical

Weber Gourmet Burger Seasoning: Balanced and great for backyard burgers

Veteran tip: These are solid out of the bottle, but a little extra salt never hurts.

5. Don’t mess up the application

Seasoning mistakes are real … and avoidable. Keep these tips in mind:

Don’t season too early, and remember that salt pulls moisture out. Go right before grilling.

Don’t skimp; ground beef needs more seasoning than you think.

Don’t forget the flip side. Equal flavor on both sides = a better burger.

Don’t press down on the patty. You’re squeezing out flavor, not speeding up cooking.

6. Choose toppings that play well with seasoning

Once the patty’s seasoned and grilled to perfection, you want toppings that complement instead of compete. There are a lot of different directions that you can go in, but some of the options below are tried and true.

Some great combos:

Classic: Cheddar (the best cheese for burgers, in my opinion, next to pepperjack!), lettuce, tomato, pickles

Savory: Blue cheese, caramelized onions, arugula

Spicy: Jalapeños, pepper jack, chipotle mayo

Sweet-savory: Grilled pineapple, teriyaki glaze, Swiss

7. Toast the bun and add a sauce

Seasoning sets the foundation, but how you serve your burger matters just as much. Start by toasting your buns in butter to add crunch and a boost of richness. Then, choose a sauce that complements your flavor blend — think aioli, BBQ, spicy ketchup, or tangy mustard. These extras don’t just enhance taste; they elevate the whole experience. Don’t forget to round out the meal by choosing one of the best sides for burgers, like crispy French fries, and enjoy!

Season with intention

Seasoning a burger shouldn’t just be regarded as a step that is more of an afterthought than something to pay attention to and execute with intention. It really is the be-all and end-all that you cannot afford to get wrong. Whether you’re sticking with the classics or experimenting with bold blends, it’s important to let the seasoning support the beef, not smother it.

You’re going to want to keep it simple, stay consistent, and don’t be afraid to make it your own. A little intention goes a long way, especially when that first bite hits just right. So fire up the grill, embrace the sizzle, and give your burger the seasoning glow-up it deserves — because when the details are dialed in, even the most casual cookout can feel spectacular.