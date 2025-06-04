How to grill on cedar planks like a pro (and why you should)

Using cedar planks for grilling adds a layer of flavor that’s hard to replicate with other methods. It’s subtle but distinct, infusing whatever you’re cooking — especially fish, chicken, or vegetables — with a smoky, woodsy aroma. I started using cedar planks a few years ago when I wanted to change up how I grilled salmon, and I’ve been hooked ever since.

It’s a straightforward technique that doesn’t require much beyond the planks themselves, a bit of prep, and a standard grill. If you’ve never tried it before or just want a refresher on doing it right, this guide will walk through everything you need to know regarding how to use cedar planks for grilling.

Recommended Videos

Using cedar planks for delicious bbq

The biggest part of grilling with cedar planks is nailing the preparation and proper cooking technique. You’ll have the most success with foods that benefit from indirect heat and a slower cook time, which allows the wood to release its flavor into the food.

Method:

Soak the plank. Submerge the cedar plank in water for at least 1 to 2 hours before grilling. This prevents the wood from catching fire and helps it release steam while cooking. Preheat the grill. Set up your grill for medium indirect heat. On a gas grill, this usually means turning on one side and leaving the other off. Preheat the plank (optional). Some prefer to place the soaked plank on the grill for 2 to 3 minutes per side before adding food. This can help bring out more of the wood’s aroma and reduce sticking. Place the food on the plank. Once the plank is ready, arrange your seasoned food directly on top. Keep it centered so the edges of the plank don’t overexpose to the flame. Close the lid and cook. With the grill lid closed, cook your food slowly, allowing the steam and smoke from the cedar to infuse the ingredients. Watch for mishaps. While the plank should be soaked enough to prevent flames, it’s still a good idea to keep a spray bottle nearby in case the wood starts to burn. Remove and rest. When done, use tongs or a heat-safe spatula to remove the plank. Let the food rest a few minutes before serving.

Why cedar planks work so well

Grilling with cedar doesn’t just give you flavor, it creates a sort of buffer between the heat and the food, so that’s helpful when it comes to delicate proteins like fish that you need to stay moist and avoid sticking to the grill. It’s an excellent cooking surface while also imparting flavor. When the woods starts getting hot, it releases a little smoke and some aromatic oils.

This infuses the food with a light smokiness that’s especially noticeable with seafood like salmon or trout. It’s not overpowering, but it adds something special that’s hard to replicate using direct grilling or foil. In fact, if you’re curious about how to do it, grilling expert Chef Jason from Ace Hardware shows the perfect technique to get tender, smoky salmon every time.

Best foods to grill on a cedar plank

Cedar planks pair best with foods that are mild in flavor and cook well with indirect heat. Here are a few popular options and why they work:

Salmon : Cedar and salmon are a classic match. The fish picks up the wood’s flavor without being overwhelmed, and it stays moist throughout.

: Cedar and salmon are a classic match. The fish picks up the wood’s flavor without being overwhelmed, and it stays moist throughout. Chicken breasts or thighs : Works well when seasoned with herbs or citrus. The slow cook helps keep the chicken juicy.

: Works well when seasoned with herbs or citrus. The slow cook helps keep the chicken juicy. Tofu : Absorbs flavor easily, making it a good plant-based option for this method.

: Absorbs flavor easily, making it a good plant-based option for this method. Portobello mushrooms: Their texture and size make them ideal for plank grilling. They soak in the smoky aroma without drying out.

Shrimp: Larger shrimp cook evenly and develop a hint of smokiness that pairs well with citrus or herb marinades.

Choosing the right cedar plank

You’ve got to choose the right type of cedar since they aren’t actually all the same just because they’re called cedar. The wood should be untreated, food-safe, and specifically labeled for grilling. Don’t use cedar from a hardware store or lumberyard, as those often contain chemicals or finishes that aren’t safe for cooking. Look for planks that are about ½ inch thick. This helps prevent them from burning too quickly and gives them enough substance to hold up through the grilling process. You can buy cedar planks online, at many grocery stores during grilling season, or at specialty kitchen shops.

Tips for reusing cedar planks

While some people toss cedar planks after one use, it’s possible to reuse them if they’re still in good shape. Keep in mind that the flavor will fade after the first use. If the plank is heavily charred or cracked, it’s best to discard it.

Here’s how:

Let your planks cool down completely after you finish grilling.

Don’t scrub it too hard with a soft brush and warm water, but don’t use soap if you can help it because it’ll linger in the wood.

Make sure it’s all the way dry and put it up in a place that’s dry and cool.

One extra step most people skip

One step that often gets overlooked is seasoning the plank itself. After soaking the wood in water, try adding another layer of flavor by seasoning the top with ingredients that match your dish.

Try this before adding food:

Rub the plank with a cut clove of garlic.

Drizzle with a little olive oil and sprinkle sea salt.

Add fresh herbs like rosemary, thyme, or dill, depending on your recipe.

The wood absorbs some of these flavors and releases them gently as it steams. It’s a small touch that can enhance the final result, especially when grilling more subtle proteins like fish or tofu.

A safe, flavorful way to grill

Cedar plank grilling offers a gentle, controlled way to cook while infusing food with natural flavor. With the right preparation and attention to detail, you can get great results without needing complicated tools or techniques. Soak the plank, set up your grill for indirect heat, and let the cedar do the work. Whether you’re cooking salmon for a dinner party or trying something new on the weekend, this method adds a unique touch to simple ingredients.