These easy grilling ideas are perfect for beginners — and seriously delicious

I’ve always loved the idea of grilling, but for a long time, it felt like something you needed a special skill set, or at least a backyard full of gear, to pull off. Turns out, it’s way more approachable than I thought. With just a few ingredients and a little heat, you can turn out meals that taste like way more effort than they actually take.

Whether you’re working with a gas grill, charcoal, or even a grill pan indoors, these easy grilling ideas keep things simple, flavorful, and stress-free, which is perfect for weeknight dinners, last-minute get-togethers, or whenever the craving hits.

Grilled vegetable medley

Grilling vegetables brings out their natural sweetness and adds charred, smoky depth. Slice a mix of zucchini, bell peppers, red onions, and eggplant. Toss with olive oil, salt, pepper, and a pinch of oregano or smoked paprika. Grill in a basket or directly on the grates over medium heat until tender and lightly charred. Serve as a colorful side, or pile them onto crusty bread for an open-faced veggie sandwich.

Classic cheeseburgers

For an easy dinner that never fails, go with a well-seasoned cheeseburger. Form patties from 80/20 ground beef and press a small indent in the center with your thumb to prevent puffing. Season both sides with kosher salt and black pepper. Grill over direct heat for 3–4 minutes per side. Add cheese during the last minute and close the lid to melt. Serve on toasted buns with your favorite toppings like lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, or a fried egg for something extra.

Grilled chicken skewers

Skewers are perfect for fast grilling and easy cleanup. Cut chicken breast into chunks and marinate for at least 30 minutes in a mixture of lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and dried herbs. Alternate chicken with chopped onion, red pepper, and zucchini on metal or soaked wooden skewers. Grill over medium heat, turning occasionally, for 10–12 minutes or until fully cooked.

Serve with rice, pita bread, or a yogurt-based dipping sauce. According to chef and cookbook author Samin Nosrat, balance is the secret to great grilled food: “Acid and salt bring vegetables to life, and fat helps carry flavor. You don’t need a complicated recipe — just a few smart choices.”

BBQ ribs

Ribs take a little patience, but they’re worth it. Start with a dry rub of brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, and cayenne. Wrap the ribs in foil and cook over indirect heat on a covered grill for about 90 minutes. Then, remove the foil, baste with BBQ sauce, and finish directly over medium heat for 10–15 minutes until the sauce caramelizes. Slice and serve with coleslaw or cornbread for the full experience.

Grilled salmon fillets

Salmon is quick, healthy, and hard to mess up. Brush both sides with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, and lemon zest. Place skin-side down on the grill over medium heat and don’t flip, just close the lid and let it cook for about 8–10 minutes. The skin will crisp up and naturally release when it’s done. Serve with grilled asparagus or a citrus salad.

Grilled portobello mushrooms

For a hearty vegetarian main, marinate whole portobello caps in balsamic vinegar, garlic, and olive oil. Grill over medium heat, gill-side down first, for 5–6 minutes per side. Serve on a bun with pesto and mozzarella for a meatless burger, or slice and use in grain bowls or tacos.

Grilled shrimp skewers

Shrimp cook in minutes and soak up flavor fast. Toss peeled, deveined shrimp in olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and a dash of paprika or chili flakes. Thread onto skewers and grill over medium-high heat for 2–3 minutes per side, until pink and firm. These pair great with grilled corn or over a bed of greens for a light dinner.

Grilled corn on the cob

Nothing says summer like corn on the cob. Peel back the husks, remove the silk, and then fold the husks back. Soak in water for 15 minutes to keep them from burning. Grill over medium heat, turning occasionally, for 15–20 minutes. For a flavor boost, peel back the husks and brush the corn with chili-lime butter or sprinkle with cotija cheese and cilantro.

Grilled pineapple slices

Grilled pineapple is a simple dessert or side that works well with pork or chicken. Slice a fresh pineapple into rings, brush lightly with honey or brown sugar, and grill over medium heat for 2–3 minutes per side. You’ll get caramelized edges and intensified sweetness. Top with vanilla ice cream or Greek yogurt for a quick treat.

Grilled flatbread pizzas

Pre-made flatbreads or naan make a great base for fast grilled pizzas. Brush one side with olive oil, grill for 1–2 minutes until crisp, flip, then quickly add sauce, cheese, and toppings. Close the lid for a few minutes until the cheese melts. Try combinations like tomato-mozzarella-basil, BBQ chicken and red onion, or pesto with goat cheese and sun-dried tomato.

Grilled breakfast sausage and peaches

Grilling isn’t just for dinner. Try grilling breakfast sausage links alongside halved, pitted peaches in the morning. The fruit caramelizes while the sausage crisps up. Serve both with toast or drop the peaches into Greek yogurt with granola for a sweet-and-savory twist.

Grilled tofu with peanut sauce

Slice extra-firm tofu into slabs, press to remove excess water, and marinate in soy sauce, sesame oil, and lime juice. Grill over medium heat, turning gently, until golden and crisp — about 4–5 minutes per side. Serve with rice noodles, fresh herbs, and a drizzle of peanut sauce.

Mix and match for weeknight wins

With these easy grilling ideas, you’ve got plenty of flexible, flavorful meals ready to go. Whether you’re craving classic burgers or experimenting with grilled tofu, keeping a mix of proteins, vegetables, and fruits in rotation makes weeknight dinners exciting and simple. All you need is a hot grill, a few pantry staples, and a little creativity.