It's more complex than you might think

Gas vs. charcoal grilling. The subject of grilling can be a passionately debated one, no matter the topic at hand. How to perfectly cook ribs, the best way to smoke a brisket, whether or not any one particular meat should be sauced, and how to properly season a steak are all arguments waiting to happen in certain foodie circles. Admittedly, we’ve been in more than our share of these debates, for grilling is a subject worth our passion. Perhaps the most heated of all of these grilling topics is which type of grill is best. Ask any at-home grill master whether they prefer a gas or charcoal grill, and you’re bound to get some fiery feelings either way.

As with most heavily debated topics, the answer is neither black nor white, but lies somewhere in the grayish middle. When it comes to grilling, there are many features to consider. It’s important to ask yourself which of these is most important to you. Is it affordability? Convenience? The final flavor of your dish? Temperature control? Ease of use? Whether you should use a gas or charcoal grill will greatly depend on you. Because, unfortunately, there isn’t a simple “one-size-fits-all” solution.

So what are the differences between gas and charcoal grills? Is one better than the other? That all depends on you.

Gas vs. charcoal grills

Gas grills are more convenient …

Pros

Gas grills have many convenient perks. They heat quickly, cutting back on overall preparation and cooking time. Many models also offer precise temperature control, making them perfect for finicky ingredients and recipes that call for a specific temperature. It’s also very easy to decipher direct heat from indirect heat with the individual burner control of gas grills.

We also love gas grills because they’re relatively low maintenance when it comes to cleaning. Apart from a grill brush and a damp rag every now and again, there isn’t much to do in the way of keeping them clean since there’s no ash residue to remove.

Cons

Of course, there’s always some bad that comes with the good. Gas grills are indeed very convenient and simple to use. At the end of the day, though, food that comes off of a gas grill just doesn’t taste as smoky and delicious as food cooked over charcoal. Even though some of the top, high-end models try to fake it with added features like built-in smokers; there’s just no duplicating the taste of truly char-grilled ingredients.

Gas grills are typically also much more expensive than charcoal grills. Especially when you start adding bells and whistles like smokers, burners, rotisserie spits, and even built-in fryers. Of course, these features could just as easily be put under the “pros” category if you want an entire outdoor kitchen in one expensive appliance. It all comes down to personal preference.

… but charcoal grills taste better

Pros

In my experience, when you’re craving a grilled dish, what you’re after is that smoky, charred, deeply seared flavor that can only come from a charcoal grill. This divine flavor comes from the charcoal briquettes burning and sizzling from the fat that drips onto them, creating smoke that then penetrates back into the food as it cooks. Try as they might, gas grills just can’t mimic that authentic flavor. Charcoal grills are also more affordable and smaller in size, making them easier to store and bring along to your next tailgating party.

Cons

Admittedly, cooking over a charcoal grill may require some patience and a bit of finesse, especially if you’re just learning to grill. Unlike a gas grill, which ignites with the press of a button and preheats in just a few minutes, charcoal doesn’t like to be rushed. Getting a fire going can take a bit of time, and then more time has to pass on top of that for the grill to preheat and be ready to cook.

Temperature regulation can be tricky with charcoal grilling, too. Unlike a gas grill that is more “set it and forget it” kind of cooking, the flame of a charcoal grill needs to be monitored and babied a bit to ensure your food is cooked properly.

Of course, there’s also the mess of a charcoal grill to consider. While gas grills require virtually no cleanup, charcoal grills can be quite a mess. There are grates to scrub and chalky, messy ash to (carefully!) dispose of. And that cleanup process can’t even begin until after the grill has completely cooled off, which can take a long time.