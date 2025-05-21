Can burgers be pink? Here’s what you really need to know

I remember the first time I bit into a burger that was still pink in the middle. My heart skipped a beat — was it undercooked? Would I get sick? Everyone seems to kind of just accept it if you steak is cooked medium rare, but with burgers it feels a little more iffy. That experience led me down a rabbit hole of food safety research, and here’s what I found about the question: Can burgers be pink?

Understanding the pink in your burger

The pink hue in a cooked burger doesn’t necessarily mean it’s undercooked. The color of cooked ground beef can be influenced by several factors, including the cooking method and the meat’s pH level. Relying solely on color to judge doneness can be misleading. Take a look at how chef and culinary instructor Brian Scheehser explains why using a thermometer is essential when cooking burgers. A burger can stay pink and still be fully safe if it reaches the correct temperature inside. Scheehser shows how color can mislead, but temperature never lies.

The risks of undercooked ground beef

Ground beef poses a higher risk for foodborne illnesses compared to whole cuts of meat. This increased risk is due to the way ground beef is processed; when a steak is ground up, any bacteria present on the surface can become mixed throughout the entire batch of meat.

Harmful pathogens like E. coli or salmonella, which might have been killed during surface searing on a whole cut, now need to be eliminated through thorough internal cooking. Consuming undercooked ground beef can lead to serious health issues, especially for children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Why store-bought patties behave differently

Pre-formed patties from the grocery store often contain added preservatives or have been frozen, which can affect how they cook and look. Some additives, like carbon monoxide or nitrates, help maintain color, causing patties to stay pink even when fully cooked. Freezing also changes meat texture and moisture retention, so the same internal temp may look or feel different than fresh patties. That’s why burgers from a frozen box might seem pinker or grayer, even when cooked properly. If you’re using packaged patties, focus on temperature and texture.

Tips for safe and delicious burgers

In case you need a cheat sheet to keep nearby, here are the most important tips to remember when cooking your burgers and being concerned about it still being pink in the center:

Use a meat thermometer: This is the most accurate way to make sure your burger has reached the safe internal temperature.

Avoid pressing the patty: Pressing down on the burger while cooking can squeeze out juices, leading to a dry patty.

: Pressing down on the burger while cooking can squeeze out juices, leading to a dry patty. Rest before serving: Let your burger rest for a few minutes after cooking to allow juices to redistribute, resulting in a juicier bite.

Pink doesn’t always mean undercooked

So, can burgers be pink? Yes, they can. The most important part is ensuring they’ve reached the safe internal temperature of 160°F. Don’t let color be your sole guide. With the right tools and knowledge, you can enjoy a juicy, pink-centered burger without compromising on safety.