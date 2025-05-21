 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Can burgers be pink? Here’s what you really need to know

The safe way to tell if your patty’s done

By
Medium rare burger
CCUN-Airport761 / Reddit

I remember the first time I bit into a burger that was still pink in the middle. My heart skipped a beat — was it undercooked? Would I get sick? Everyone seems to kind of just accept it if you steak is cooked medium rare, but with burgers it feels a little more iffy. That experience led me down a rabbit hole of food safety research, and here’s what I found about the question: Can burgers be pink?

Understanding the pink in your burger

Seasoned burger
LikeMeat / Unsplash

The pink hue in a cooked burger doesn’t necessarily mean it’s undercooked. The color of cooked ground beef can be influenced by several factors, including the cooking method and the meat’s pH level. Relying solely on color to judge doneness can be misleading. Take a look at how chef and culinary instructor Brian Scheehser explains why using a thermometer is essential when cooking burgers. A burger can stay pink and still be fully safe if it reaches the correct temperature inside. Scheehser shows how color can mislead, but temperature never lies.

Recommended Videos

The risks of undercooked ground beef

Woman stomach pain
Saranya7 / Pixabay

Ground beef poses a higher risk for foodborne illnesses compared to whole cuts of meat. This increased risk is due to the way ground beef is processed; when a steak is ground up, any bacteria present on the surface can become mixed throughout the entire batch of meat.

Related

Harmful pathogens like E. coli or salmonella, which might have been killed during surface searing on a whole cut, now need to be eliminated through thorough internal cooking. Consuming undercooked ground beef can lead to serious health issues, especially for children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Why store-bought patties behave differently

looking at burgers in the store
BearFotos / Shutterstock

Pre-formed patties from the grocery store often contain added preservatives or have been frozen, which can affect how they cook and look. Some additives, like carbon monoxide or nitrates, help maintain color, causing patties to stay pink even when fully cooked. Freezing also changes meat texture and moisture retention, so the same internal temp may look or feel different than fresh patties. That’s why burgers from a frozen box might seem pinker or grayer, even when cooked properly. If you’re using packaged patties, focus on temperature and texture.

Tips for safe and delicious burgers

burgers on a grill
Milan / Pexels

In case you need a cheat sheet to keep nearby, here are the most important tips to remember when cooking your burgers and being concerned about it still being pink in the center:

  • Use a meat thermometer: This is the most accurate way to make sure your burger has reached the safe internal temperature.
  • Avoid pressing the patty: Pressing down on the burger while cooking can squeeze out juices, leading to a dry patty.
  • Rest before serving: Let your burger rest for a few minutes after cooking to allow juices to redistribute, resulting in a juicier bite.

Pink doesn’t always mean undercooked

Man eating a big burger.
Sander Dalhuisen / Unsplash

So, can burgers be pink? Yes, they can. The most important part is ensuring they’ve reached the safe internal temperature of 160°F. Don’t let color be your sole guide. With the right tools and knowledge, you can enjoy a juicy, pink-centered burger without compromising on safety.

Topics
Creshonda Smith
Creshonda Smith
Creshonda Smith is a seasoned writer and editor with over 10 years of experience creating compelling content across…

Editors’ Recommendations

Spritz season is here, and you should try a Lillet Spritz
Lillet

The arrival of the warm months means one thing for drinks fans: it's spritz time. Whether you love or hate the Aperol Spritz -- or just think it's overrated -- there's no getting away from the ubiquitous orange drinks that pop up everywhere at this time of year. Whilst I am an Aperol defender (I don't care if it's not trendy any more, it's still delicious) I also love to try a variety of spritzes, as the combination of sparkling wine plus liqueur is one that lends itself to all sorts of options.

One of my favorite summer drinks is a spritz variation which uses Lillet Blanc, a bracing quinine-infused aperitif which has a light and bright character but also a hefty bitterness which I love, and which I find sets off the sweetness of a Prosecco really well. I like to combine equal parts of Lillet Blanc and fizzy water, then add in a large ice cube and an absolute ton of cucumber slices. The fresh notes of the cucumber really brighten up the drink.

Read more
Dry rub vs. marinade: Which one’s really worth the hype?
When to use each method for maximum flavor and tenderness
Flank steak marinating

When you think of dry rubs and marinades, the first difference that immediately comes to mind is that one is wet and the other is dry. I've often wondered which one I should use for certain dishes, whether I should incorporate them both, or if they're even necessary. I will sat that I've made each of them a fixture in my cooking arsenal, and for good reason. Marinades are perfect for imparting flavor and making the meat a bit more tender.

With dry rubs, you get less mess, more control, and no risk of oversoaking. But the truth is, both dry rubs and marinades have their place in the kitchen. To figure out which one belongs on your next cookout menu, you have to break down how they work, when to use them, and how to get the best of both.
What is a dry rub?

Read more
The surprising benefits of cold brew coffee you may not know about
Why you should you start drinking cold brew
Pouring cream in cold brew coffee

The distinctive brewing method of cold brew coffee sets it apart from every other type of coffee out there. Unlike traditional hot drip coffee or even iced coffee, cold brew coffee is brewed at a low temperature over many hours, giving it a truly one-of-a-kind taste. As a coffee connoisseur, I sometimes have to hold back a scoff when people interchange iced coffee and cold brew (they're really not the same thing). Unlike iced coffee, drinking cold brew offers a variety of unique benefits worth knowing about. These cold brew coffee benefits might just convince you to make the switch.
Cold brew coffee benefits: Taste

I get excited about the benefits of cold brew coffee, but the taste benefits excite me the most. I've always enjoyed drinking coffee in any cold form, but iced coffee always seems too bitter (especially when not appropriately made or with poor-quality coffee). To me, the reduced bitterness is one of the greatest benefits of cold brew coffee.

Read more