How to cook steak medium rare without overdoing it

Table of Contents Table of Contents Start by choosing the right cut Preparing your steak beforehand Choose your cooking method Cooking times and target temperatures Resting your steak to keep it juicy Medium rare is the way to go

There really is an art to making a steak medium rare. I can’t tell you how many times when I was just starting out, I overcooked the steak, or it was on the verge of getting up and walking off the plate because I didn’t want to turn it into a leather shoe. Well-done steak is so chewy and tough that it doesn’t inspire much happiness to serve or eat that.

There’s a reason medium-rare is the gold standard for steak doneness—it’s the sweet spot between tender, juicy, and flavorful without being too raw or overcooked. As steak lovers we all know that a properly cooked medium-rare steak will have that signature red center with a beautifully seared crust, which gives you the perfect mix of texture and taste.

Recommended Videos

Cooking a steak at home by your lonesome can be nerve racking to say the least. However, with the right technique in tow and a bit of patience, you can achieve steakhouse-quality results right in your own kitchen. Here are the basic steps on how to cook steak medium rare without the hassle.

Start by choosing the right cut

So, you can technically cook every steak to your desired doneness, but when you know that you’re going for medium rare, there are some cuts that are naturally more tender and better suited for quick, high-heat cooking. To be honest, you’re going to want a cut of meat that isn’t too tough to begin with, and that doesn’t require hours of marinating and tenderizing to get it ready.

Obviously, there’s nothing wrong with a good marinade, I even encourage it! I’m just saying, you want something that’s tender to begin with. Now, if that’s just the cut you want or that’s all you have access to, you can still make it work. Even if you do have a leaner cut such as a sirloin or flank, cooking it medium-rare is greatly beneficial—just add butter basting or marinades to keep them as juicy as possible.

Best steaks for medium rare cooking

Ribeye: Rich in marbling, which keeps it juicy

New York Strip: Tender and flavorful

Filet Mignon: The most tender cut, though lower in fat

T-Bone/Porterhouse: Offers two textures in one steak … tenderloin and strip.

Preparing your steak beforehand

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: it’s so important to take the necessary steps to handle the steak with care from beginning to end. Even before you cook it, all the steps before that point require optimal execution.

Take your steak out of the fridge 30–45 minutes before cooking; room temperature is a great place to start because this step contributes to cooking your steak evenly throughout. Moisture prevents proper browning, so use a paper towel to remove any surface moisture. At a minimum, use kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. If you’re really going for that wow factor, you can add a pinch of garlic powder, some smoked paprika, or crushed rosemary. You don’t have to, but you should let the steak sit with salt for at least 30 minutes to draw out moisture, which then reabsorbs, making the steak even more tasty.

Choose your cooking method

Sometimes words aren’t enough to convey exactly what it looks like to cook a perfectly medium rare steak. So, I’ve taken the liberty of providing you with a visual reputation of a master at work—Gordon Ramsay. In his video on how to cook a perfect steak, he breaks down essential techniques, from searing to resting, that will help you nail that warm, red center every time.

1. Stovetop searing (best for quick cooking)

Heat a cast iron skillet or stainless steel pan over high heat. Add an oil that has a high smoke point, such as vegetable, canola, or avocado oil. Sear the steak for 3–4 minutes per side, flipping only once. Add butter, garlic, and herbs in the final minute and baste the steak.

2. Reverse sear (best for thick steaks)

Preheat your oven to 225°F (107°C). Place the steak on a wire rack over a baking sheet and bake until it reaches 120°F (49°C). Remove from the oven and sear in a hot skillet for 30–60 seconds per side.

3. Grill (best for charred flavor)

Preheat your grill to high heat. Sear the steak over direct heat for 2–3 minutes per side. Move to indirect heat and cook until it reaches 130°F (54°C).

Each method has its advantages, but if you’re cooking indoors, stovetop searing or reverse searing will give you the best control over doneness.

Cooking times and target temperatures

A medium-rare steak should have a warm, red center with a final internal temperature of 130–135°F (54–57°C).

1-inch steak: 3–4 minutes

1.5-inch steak: 4–5 minutes

2-inch steak: 5–6 minutes

To avoid guessing, use an instant-read thermometer. Remove from heat at 125–130°F (52–54°C) (it will rise to 130–135°F as it rests). If you don’t have a thermometer, you can always use the finger test to gauge meat tenderness. Press the fleshy part of your palm below your thumb, and it should feel slightly firm but still have a bounce.

Resting your steak to keep it juicy

Most people know that resting the steak is a thing, but that doesn’t mean that everyone takes the time to actually do it. There’s literally no point in working hard to get the steak cooked exactly how you want it, just to become impatient and not let it rest. Now, all that flavorful juice that you have is all over the cutting board. That’s annoying and a waste of your time and effort.

Transfer it to a cutting board and cover it loosely with foil. Let it rest for 5–10 minutes to allow the juices to redistribute.

Slicing for maximum tenderness

If you’ve ever had a steak that seemed tougher than expected, the way you cut it could be the culprit. Always slice against the grain to shorten the muscle fibers and make each bite more tender. Use a sharp knife to prevent tearing. Cutting correctly is just as important as cooking correctly!

Adding a sauce or butter finish

A perfectly cooked medium-rare steak is delicious on its own, but a little extra flavor never hurt anybody.

Garlic butter: Melted butter with minced garlic, parsley, and a squeeze of lemon.

Pan sauce: Deglaze the pan with red wine or beef broth, reduce, and finish with butter.

Chimichurri: A bright, herby Argentine sauce made with parsley, garlic, vinegar, and olive oil.

Medium rare is the way to go

This is an age-old debate that everyone won’t agree on, but most professional chefs will tell you that medium rare is how you should cook your steak. You don’t want it too red to the point it’s offputting, and you also don’t want a tough, rubbery piece of meat that requires a chainsaw to cut through. If you prepare your steak correctly from start to finish, you’ll get a perfectly juicy steak that’s flavorful and tender.