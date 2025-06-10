 Skip to main content
Buffalo Trace announces that Eagle Rare 12 is the brand’s newest permanent expression

Eagle Rare 12 joins the popular line of bourbons

If you’re a fan of Eagle Rare, you’ll be pretty excited to hear the news coming out of Buffalo Trace. The popular bourbon line is set to add Eagle Rare 12 to its portfolio of permanent expressions.

The launch of Eagle Rare 12 is the culmination of the famed distillery’s 10-year, $1.2 billion expansion project. Using Buffalo Trace’s Mashbill #1 (consisting of 89.5% corn, 7% rye, and 3.5% malted barley), this expression was matured for a minimum of twelve years. Each barrel was hand-picked by the distillery team.

The result, according to Buffalo Trace, is a memorable, complex 95-proof bourbon whiskey that begins with a nose of oak and almond candy. The palate is a mix of vanilla, toasted oak, and a finish of warm toffee.

“This whiskey represents more than just time in the barrel—it’s the result of years of dedication, innovation, and an unwavering commitment from our entire team,” Buffalo Trace Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley says.

“The investments we’ve made – in time, resources, and effort – have allowed us to explore new possibilities in aging and flavor, and this release is a proud reflection of that journey.”

“At Buffalo Trace Distillery, we believe there are no shortcuts to create outstanding whiskey – there is no substitute for quality time spent in the barrel. With Eagle Rare, we are always striving but never satisfied, constantly experimenting to enable better-tasting age-stated bourbons,” added Andrew Duncan, Global Brand Director at Buffalo Trace Distillery.

“When it was introduced, Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey brought higher quality standards to whiskey around the world; now, Eagle Rare pushes the bounds of age stating excellence in Bourbon.”

Where can I buy it?

This month, Eagle Rare 12 will be available at select liquor retailers, bars, and restaurants throughout the United States for the suggested retail price of $49.99 per 750ml bottle.

