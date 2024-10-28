Buffalo Trace's annual fall collection is back

If you’re a big bourbon drinker, you eagerly await the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection each year. Well, you don’t have to wait for the 2024 collection any longer because these limited-edition whiskeys are finally back.

The 2024 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection

For those new to the collection, it consists of the renowned distillery’s rarest and finest whiskeys. Released each fall for the last twenty years, it consists of five unique, collectible, limited-edition whiskeys.

Recommended Videos

This year, it includes Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon, George T. Stagg Bourbon, Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey, Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, and William Larue Weller Bourbon.

“William Larue Weller Bourbon shines among the Collection this year with its caramel notes and long, creamy finish. It’s fitting that this year also marks the 25th anniversary of Sazerac Company’s acquisition of the Weller brand,” Buffalo Trace Distillery Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley said in a press release. “For more than two decades, we’ve worked hard to craft the signature flavors that whiskey enthusiasts love, both within the Weller brand and the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection. Our commitment to this tradition is stronger than ever, and we look forward to carrying it well into the future.”

Where can I buy it?

Each expression comes in a clear glass bottle so that bourbon drinkers can revel in the complex colors. The back of the label contains the history and description of each whiskey. The limited-edition Buffalo Trace Antique Collection bottles are sold individually for a suggested retail price of $149.99 each. They can be purchased at select retailers, Buffalo Trace Distillery, and its online store.

Buy Now