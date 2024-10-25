 Skip to main content
Rabbit Hole Distillery launched 8-Year-Old Boxergrail Founder’s Collection

This limited-edition rye whiskey is bottled at cask strength

By
Rabbit Hole
Rabbit Hole

If you’re a fan of rye whiskey, you’ve probably tried Rabbit Hoel Distillery’s award-winning 6-year-old Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. Well, we’re here to tell you that the fans of that whiskey will be delighted to hear that the famous Louisville, Kentucky-based brand is releasing a new, 8-year-old version.

Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Founder’s Collection

Rabbit Hole
Rabbit Hole

It’s called Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Founder’s Collection. It’s an 8-year-old, cask-strength version of the popular rye whiskey, the newest addition to the brand’s beloved Founder’s Collection of whiskeys.

It begins with a mash bill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley. It’s matured for eight years in wood-fired, toasted, and charred new American oak barrels. This cask-strength (103.8-proof) rye whiskey is named for Louisville’s history of producing boxing champions.

According to the distillery, the nose is filled with mint, cinnamon, anise, and brown sugar aromas. The palate is a mix of ginger, tobacco, blood orange, allspice, herbs, and oak.

“For this latest Founder’s Collection release, our team set out to honor our core offering of Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey,” founder and distiller Kevah Zamanian said in a press release.  “We aged it for 8 years and bottled it at cask strength to show how cask and whiskey come together at natural strength. The result is a bold expression that embodies strong character, showcasing innovation and creativity while honoring our city’s rich boxing heritage and fighting spirit.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Vinicius "amnx" Amano / Unsplash

Rabbit Hole is only producing 1,200 bottles of this limited-edition whiskey. It’s available for purchase at the distillery and select markets for a suggested retail price of $299.99.

