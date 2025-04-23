RD1 Spirits is launching a new whiskey to celebrate the opening of its new distillery

Table of Contents Table of Contents RD1 Limited Release 12-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Where can I buy it?

RD1 Spirits is known for its award-winning Kentucky Straight Bourbons. Recently, the brand announced that it’s opening a brand new destination distillery called RD1 Distillery at The Commons in Lexington, Kentucky, on May 14th. To celebrate its opening, RD1 is launching a new, limited-edition bourbon.

RD1 Limited Release 12-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

In celebration of the new distillery’s opening, RD1 is launching Single Barrel Cask Strength 12-Year Bourbon. This twelve-year bourbon is limited to 250 bottles. It’s drawn from only six barrels and bottled at cask strength between 121.1 and 127.3 proof.

“What we’ve built with RD1 Distillery at The Commons is a bourbon landmark unlike any other in Lexington,” said Mike Tetterton, CEO of RD1 Spirits.

“Through The Commons development project, RD1 is expanding and enhancing Lexington’s Distillery District, revitalizing entertainment for our community, and boosting tourism for our county.”

According to RD1, it begins with a nose of sweet caramel, leather, and fountain vanilla cola. The palate is a symphony of flavors, including rich oak, spiced peppercorns, and stone fruit. The finish is long, balanced, and warm and ends with a kick of savory caramel candy.

“Opening RD1 Distillery at The Commons is a big first for us,” Tetterton said.

“We wanted a very special bourbon—worthy of collection—to help celebrate the unrivaled spirit of our hometown here in Lexington. The diverse flavor arc of this 12-year Limited Release, coupled with the stunning packaging, make this a treasured, first-class bourbon.”

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition whiskey is only available for online purchase at rd1spirits.com/pages/our-bourbon or in-person at RD1’s new distillery beginning on May 14th for the suggested retail price of $799.