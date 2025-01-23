Knob Creek Bourbon and Eli Manning are launching a limited-edition bourbon

Table of Contents Table of Contents ELI MANNING’S 2025 BOLD PICK Where can I buy it?

As if we even needed another reason to drink Knob Creek Bourbon during the “Big Game,” the iconic brand is partnering with NFL legend and New Orleans native (where the game is being played) Eli Manning for a limited-edition whiskey.

ELI MANNING’S 2025 BOLD PICK

This limited-edition single-barrel bourbon was hand-picked by the famed Giants’ quarterback and eight-generation Master Distiller Freddie Noe. Matured for at least nine years in American white oak barrels, it was bottled at a cask strength 120-proof.

Recommended Videos

According to Knob Creek, this results in a nuanced, memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of vanilla beans, butterscotch, cherry, and fresh leather. Sipping it reveals hints of toffee, honey, stone fruit, and dark chocolate. The finish is a lingering, warm mix of cinnamon, black pepper, brown sugar, and espresso beans.

“I partnered with Knob Creek because it’s my favorite bourbon. Every sip is full of rich, bold flavor, making it perfect for celebrating life’s big moments and wins,” Manning said in a press release.

“Whether it’s the 9-year-old in an Old-Fashioned or sipping 12-year-old neat for something a little more special, Knob Creek® is always my go-to, and I’m excited for fans to try my single barrel bold pick.”

Where can I buy it?

There might not be a more appropriate whiskey to sip during the Big Game. If you want to add a bottle to your gameday table, you can grab one for a limited time at select retailers in the New York metro area, New Orleans, and Los Angeles for the suggested price of $59.99 for a 750ml bottle.