Knob Creek Bourbon x Rye Kentucky Blended Straight Whiskey brings together two iconic American whiskey styles

The two classic styles of American whiskey are bourbon and rye, so what happens when you combine the two? A new release from Knob Creek aims to examine that question by taking the brand’s well known classic bourbon and blending it with straight rye whiskey.

The Knob Creek Bourbon x Rye Kentucky Blended Straight Whiskey is a limited edition release which will use two of the brand’s existing spirits in combination, coming in at 113 proof. It has the spicy notes of rye along with the sweet notes of bourbon, making for a whisky with aromas of sweet maple and vanilla and flavors of brown sweets and fruit. It is suitable for sipping neat or for mixing into cocktails, the brand says.

Recommended Videos

“Knob Creek has captivated whiskey fans since its inception and this year, we are pushing traditional whiskey boundaries with our new Bourbon x Rye blend, delivering two of our best expressions, in one flavorful sip,” said Freddie Noe, Eighth Generation Master Distiller. “It is an honor to work with my dad to go beyond the traditional craft an unexpected offering that upholds my grandfather’s vision of creating high-quality, flavorful whiskey.”

Knob Creek is known for its small batch bourbon, produced in a pre-Prohibiton style since it was founded in 1992. The Straight Rye Whiskey used in this blend was first released in 2012, while the Knob Creek 9 Year Old Bourbon has long been a favorite affordable small batch bourbon among enthusiasts.

The new release is available now across the country or online and will sell for $45 for a 750 ml bottle.