Old Fitzgerald launches 7-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

Today, renowned Kentucky distillery Heaven Hill announced the launch of Old Fitzgerald launch 7-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon. Not only is this the newest expression from the famed brand, but the distillery revealed that it will be the renowned brand’s new signature expression. It’s also being released to coincide with the 155th anniversary of John E. Fitzgerald trademarking the brand Old Fitzgerald.

Old Fitzgerald 7-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond

This new addition to the Old Fitzgerald lineup was created with a mash bill consisting of 68% corn, 20% wheat, and 12% malted barley. It was matured for seven years in Level 3 charred new American oak barrels. Like all bottled-in-bond bourbons, it’s bottled at 100-proof.

According to Heaven Hill, the result is a surprisingly balanced sipping whiskey that begins with a nose of graham crackers and honey. The palate is a mix of flavors, including fresh bread, brown sugar, and baking spices. The finish is loaded with flavors like brown sugar, cinnamon candy, and oaky wood.

“Seven years proved to be a sweet spot for a Whiskey that already transcends expectations for a wheated Bourbon,” Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll, says.

“This refined Bourbon carries the same layered elegance its longer-aged sibling made famous and the same commitment to excellence found in every bottle from Heaven Hill Distillery. It was pulled from the barrels at just the right time to appeal to a wide array of palates, making it the ideal Bourbon for a new generation of Old Fitzgerald fans.”

Where can I find it?

Old Fitzgerald 7-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon is available at select whiskey retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 700ml bottle.