Heaven Hill released a new edition of the Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Series

Fall 2024 edition of Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Whiskey drinkers know all about the appeal of Heaven Hill-made bourbons, ryes, and other whiskeys. They love staples like Elijah Craig, Evan Williams, and Larceny. They also enjoy the limited annual releases—especially those from renowned brands Old Fitzgerald.

Recently, the iconic Kentucky-based distillery announced the release of the Fall 2024 edition of Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

The name “Fall 2024 edition” might seem confusing even though this whiskey was released in mid-December. It was produced in the autumn of 2013 and matured in new, charred American oak barrels for eleven years. It got its name because this bottled-in-bond, 100-proof whiskey was bottled in the fall of 2024.

According to the distillers at Heaven Hill, Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond begins with a nose of leather, vanilla, cinnamon candy, and nutmeg. The palate is loaded with flavors like crème brûlée, ginger, old leather, and toasted oak. The finish is long, warm, lingering, and ends with a mix of pepper and charred oak.

“Heaven Hill Distillery’s Fall 2024 edition of Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a masterclass in tradition and craftsmanship,” Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll said in a press release.

“At 11 years old, this release celebrates a first-class legacy within the Bottled-in-Bond category. As the 14th release in this prestigious series, it reaffirms Old Fitzgerald’s place at the pinnacle of American whiskey, honoring both its storied past and the continued excellence that Heaven Hill brings to every bottle.”

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition expression was released in mid-December. It’s currently available from select retailers for the suggested retail price of $154.99.