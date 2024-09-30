 Skip to main content
Milam & Greene released a new, unforgettable blend of straight bourbons

This blend of straight bourbon is a can't-miss

By
Milam & Greene
Milam & Greene

Milam & Green is a big name in the whiskey world. The brand is well-known for its highly decorated, popular bourbon and rye whiskeys. Recently, it launched one of its most exciting expressions to date. It’s called Milam & Greene Unabridged Volume 3 and it’s a blend of carefully curated straight bourbon whiskeys.

Master Blender Heather Greene and her team are highly acclaimed, and she’s even won numerous prestigious awards (like 2023 Master Blender of the Year) herself for her masterful blending.

Unabridged Volume 3

For those new to this award-winning, highly sought-after series of whiskeys, the name “Unabridged” refers to the fact that this bourbon (and all the others in the series) is cask strength, uncut, and non-chill filtered. This limited-release whiskey is a blend of 49 barrels of bourbon that include 10-year-old and 9-year-old bourbons from Kentucky, a 4-year-old malted-rye bourbon from Texas, as well as bourbon matured in Tennessee.

“Customers love cask-strength whiskeys,” Greene said in a press release. “They had been asking us for years to create one, and we answered by creating the Unabridged series. The trick was to do something full of flavor and personality while still retaining elegance. Judging from the reaction at this year’s Kentucky Bourbon Festival, we nailed it once again.”

The result is a complex, sippable 118-proof whiskey known for its aromas of crème brulee, honeysuckle, candied almonds, pipe tobacco, fresh leather, and oak. The palate is a mix of cornbread, toffee, vanilla beans, candied peanuts, and milk chocolate. The finish is mellow, sweet, warming, and loaded with caramel and baking spices.

Where can I buy it?

Unabridged Volume 3: A Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskeys is currently available at select retailers throughout the US for a suggested retail price of $94.99.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
