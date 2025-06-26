 Skip to main content
Peroni drops shaved Italian beer ice for summer sipping

A Mediterranean adult slushee of sorts

By
Peroni shaved beer ice.
Peroni

Hot off a new partnership with celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, Peroni is greeting summer in style. The iconic Italian beer brand is now offering shaved beer ice, available via Goldbelly. And for the DIY types who want to try their hand a making the stuff at home, there’s even a recipe.

Peroni Italian Beer Ice comes via a recipe from De Laurentiis. The refreshing drink is 5% ABV and blends a bit of citrus with the signature taste of the Pilsner. It’s tough to imagine a better frozen drink for the hottest days of summer.

“Italian ice has always held a special place in my heart — it’s my favorite summer treat, and when you add a Peroni to the mix, I feel like I’m back in Italy,” says De Laurentiis. “Peroni Italian Beer Ice is a fun, refreshing combination to bring crisp taste and Italian style to your summer occasions, and I’m so excited for you to try it.”

There’s even a Peroni ice cream truck slanging the drinks that will be in NYC the first week of July.

Peroni Beer Ice

Peroni shaved Italian beer ice.
Peroni

Here, you get the satisfaction of beer plus an ice cold frozen cocktail.

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups lemon syrup
  • 1 cup Peroni Nastro Azzurro
  • 3/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1 lemon, zested
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh mint leaves
  • 5 pounds crushed ice (about 6 ice trays)

Method:

  1. Combine the Peroni, syrup, lemon juice, lemon zest, and mint in a small pitcher. Place in the refrigerator to chill.
  2. Shave the ice by placing 2 to 3 cups crushed ice at a time in a food processor and running the machine until the ice is finely shaved.
  3. Store shaved ice in a large re-sealable plastic bag in the freezer for up to 1 day. Place 1 1/2 cups of crushed ice in a serving dish. Pour 3 to 4 tablespoons of the syrup mixture over the ice. Serve immediately.

Don’t want to make your own? Get a six-pack that’s already made over at Goldbelly for $50, including shipping. Check out some of our sibling stories on things like the best frozen cocktails and the best summer wines.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Former Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
