Three fruity, classy frozen cocktails making use of your whiskey

While cocktails are almost always shaken or stirred with ice to chill them — or at least built in a glass with ice to keep the temperature down — there’s a difference between chilled and frozen. Truly frozen cocktails are quite different, requiring a different balance of ingredients. That’s because when drinks are very cold, their flavors are more muted, so you’ll often want to use more sweeteners and sometimes more strong spirits to create a balanced drink.

There are methods for transforming regular cocktails into frozen drinks, but sometimes you can look for recipes designed to be enjoyed in their frozen form as well. Below are three recipes for delicious frozen cocktails featuring whiskey along with fruits and citrus that are either blended with ice cubes or mixed and then frozen to create refreshing, classy cocktails for the summer months.

Frozen Blackberry Smash

Ingredients:

3/4 oz Milam & Greene Whiskey’s Triple Cask Bourbon

6 or 7 Fresh Blackberries

1 oz Blackberry Simple Syrup

3/4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz Club Soda

Crushed Ice

Sprig of Mint for garnish

Method:

Combine ingredients with fully crushed ice and blend. Pour into a cocktail glass and garnish with a fresh sprig of mint and a few blackberries.

Irish Margarita

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Triple Dog Irish Whiskey

1 oz Lime Juice

1 oz Cointreau

½ cup Iced Tea Cubes

Method:

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until the cubes are fully blended. Pour into a stemmed cocktail glass and garnish with a lime slice. You can also rim the glass with Tajín for a spicy touch.

Strawberry Dreams

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Triple Dog Irish Whiskey

3 oz Lemonade

4 Large Strawberries, hulled and halved

4 Large Mint Leaves

Method:

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend well until liquid. Then, pour into a freezer-safe container and freeze until the mixture is frosty. Pour into a mason jar and garnish with mint and a strawberry slice. If you would like to take this cocktail up a notch, pour it into a stemmed cocktail glass and top with Prosecco.