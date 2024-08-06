 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Frozen whiskey cocktails to beat the summer heat

Three fruity, classy frozen cocktails making use of your whiskey

By
frozen whiskey cocktails unnamed 6 1
Milam & Greene Whiskey

While cocktails are almost always shaken or stirred with ice to chill them — or at least built in a glass with ice to keep the temperature down — there’s a difference between chilled and frozen. Truly frozen cocktails are quite different, requiring a different balance of ingredients. That’s because when drinks are very cold, their flavors are more muted, so you’ll often want to use more sweeteners and sometimes more strong spirits to create a balanced drink.

There are methods for transforming regular cocktails into frozen drinks, but sometimes you can look for recipes designed to be enjoyed in their frozen form as well. Below are three recipes for delicious frozen cocktails featuring whiskey along with fruits and citrus that are either blended with ice cubes or mixed and then frozen to create refreshing, classy cocktails for the summer months.

Recommended Videos

Frozen Blackberry Smash

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 oz Milam & Greene Whiskey’s Triple Cask Bourbon
  • 6 or 7 Fresh Blackberries
  • 1 oz Blackberry Simple Syrup
  • 3/4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 1 oz Club Soda
  • Crushed Ice
  • Sprig of Mint for garnish

Method:

Combine ingredients with fully crushed ice and blend. Pour into a cocktail glass and garnish with a fresh sprig of mint and a few blackberries.

Irish Margarita

Irish Margarita
Triple Dog Irish Whiskey

Ingredients:

Method:

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until the cubes are fully blended. Pour into a stemmed cocktail glass and garnish with a lime slice. You can also rim the glass with Tajín for a spicy touch.

Strawberry Dreams

Strawberry Dreams
Triple Dog Irish Whiskey

Ingredients:

Method:

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend well until liquid. Then, pour into a freezer-safe container and freeze until the mixture is frosty. Pour into a mason jar and garnish with mint and a strawberry slice. If you would like to take this cocktail up a notch, pour it into a stemmed cocktail glass and top with Prosecco.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
The best flavored whiskey: We absolutely love these bottles
Not all flavored whiskeys are created equal
Bourbon

It’s easy to get overwhelmed with the whiskey world. There are countless styles and subsets. This includes bourbon whiskey, rye whiskey, single malt Scotch whisky, Japanese whisky, Irish whiskey, and more. In addition, some distilleries also add flavors to elevate their whiskeys.

But, as is expected, not every flavored whiskey is worth your time. Quite a few overly sweet, over-the-top flavored whiskeys don’t belong in your home bar. But for every handful of duds, there are a few flavorful, nuanced, memorable flavored whiskeys that actually do deserve a spot on your home bar or bar cart.
6 flavored whiskeys actually worth drinking

Read more
Salt and pepper are the magic ingredients to transform your cocktails
Saline solution and pepper tincture are a mixologist's best friends
feasting spiceologist shares the 10 commandments of spice salt pepper spices

Every cook knows the importance of having seasoning on hand for all the dishes they make, and here's a secret for making great cocktails -- the same is true for your drinks. As bizarre as it may sound, two additions to take your cocktails from good to great are something you surely have in your kitchen anyway, salt and pepper.

Salt works in a cocktail just like it does in food, enhancing other flavors and bringing out nuance. I love to add a sprinkle of salt to herbal drinks like a gin basil smash or to agave-based drinks like a margarita. And black pepper adds a spicy, hot note to a drink that goes perfectly with sweet fruits like strawberries, elevating your strawberry daiquiris or your spicier drinks like boulevardiers to the next level.

Read more
Glenmorangie’s new Signet Reserve is inspired by the flavors of coffee
It's the latest relase from the darker, more chocolately Signet line
glenmorangie signet reserve webp

Revered Scottish whisky brand Glenmorangie is releasing a new take on its popular Signet expression, inspired by the flavors of coffee. Consistently among our picks for top single malt Scotches and top affordable whiskys, Glenmorangie has a strong core range plus some intriguing special editions, including this rare new Signet Reserve.

This once-yearly distillation is designed to have chocolately, espresso-type flavors that come from aging in bourbon, sherry, and new oak casks. With finishing in Pedro Ximénez Sherry casks, this expression takes the Signet style to the next level. Signet has been released yearly since 2008, playing with darker flavors compared to Glenmorangie's more typical fruity offerings.

Read more