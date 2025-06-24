Heaven Hill is launching the second edition of its Grain to Glass Whiskey

If you enjoyed last year’s “Grain to Glass” expression from Heaven Hill, you will likely be excited to learn that the iconic Kentucky-based brand is set to release the second edition of this popular series this month. And, instead of a bourbon, this year’s release is a rye whiskey.

Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Rye

The 2025 edition of Heaven Hill’s Grain to Glass series is a Kentucky straight rye whiskey. This limited-release expression begins with a mash bill of 63% rye, 20% corn, and 13% malted barley. Grown in Nelson County, Kentucky, by the family-owned Peterson Farms, Beck’s Hybrids 6225 is the corn seed varietal chosen for the second edition.

Matured for six years at Heaven Hill’s Cox’s Creek rickhouse, it’s a complex, memorable, spicy non-chill-filtered 105.2-proof whiskey that (according to the brand) begins with a nose of toasted oak and almonds. Sipping it reveals notes of orange marmalade, chocolate, nutmeg, white pepper, and honey. The finish is long, lingering, and warm, ending with notes of crème brûlée, charred oak, orange oil, and rye spices.

“With this second edition of Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Rye, we’re proud to showcase not only the art of rye whiskey making but the full story behind every drop—from seed to barrel to bottle,” Conor O’Driscoll, Master Distiller at Heaven Hill Distillery says.

“The unique mash bill and higher rye content bring a bold complexity, while the transparency we provide—from the corn varietal to the barrel entry proof—gives whiskey lovers an authentic connection to the process. This is a rye whiskey that speaks to our team’s dedication to precision and passion for innovation.”

Where can I buy it?

Heaven Hill Grain to Glass Kentucky Straight Rye will be available at retailers throughout the US this month for the suggested retail price of $99.99 for a 700ml bottle.