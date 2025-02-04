 Skip to main content
Heaven Hill Distillery is launching its 2025 Heaven Hill Heritage Collection Release

Heaven Hill's new Heritage Collection Release is a 19-year-old wheat whiskey

By
Heaven Hill
Heaven Hill

Winter isn’t over yet, but it’s never too early to start thinking about spring. Especially if you’re looking forward to spring whiskey releases. Every year, the folks at Heaven Hill launch its Heaven Hill Heritage Collection expression. This year’s soon-to-be highly coveted whiskey matured for just a shade under two decades.

Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 19-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Wheat Whiskey

Heaven Hill
Heaven Hill

This limited-release expression focuses on the rarest and oldest barrels in the iconic Kentucky-based distillery’s barrelhouses every year. Each release features one of Heaven Hill’s six traditional American whiskey mash bills.

The 2025 edition begins with a mash bill of 51% Wheat, 37% Corn, and 12% Malted Barley. This 100-proof wheat whiskey was matured for nineteen years, making it Heaven Hill’s oldest wheat whiskey.

According to the brand, the result is a complex, balanced, soft whiskey that begins with a nose of oak, honey, clove, and nutmeg. The palate is a mix of oak, wintry spices, clove, and cinnamon graham crackers. The finish is warming and lingering and ends with notes of maple syrup, caramel, and just a hint of peppery spice.

“This 19-year-old Kentucky Straight Wheat Whiskey is especially unique, as a product with this mash bill at this age offers an exceptional depth and complexity that is rarely seen,” Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll said in a press release.

“It truly represents the high standard that Heaven Hill is known for and is a great example of how craftsmanship and patience can pay off when you’re willing to wait for the highest-quality product to come from the Whiskey-making process.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash

Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 19-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Wheat Whiskey will be available nationwide at select retailers in March for the suggested retail price of $299.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
