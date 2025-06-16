 Skip to main content
J. Rieger & Co. announced the release of its most limited and rare whiskey ever

J. Rieger & Co. is releasing a Solera-aged whiskey

J. Rieger
Missouri-based distillery  J. Rieger & Co. just announced the launch of its most limited and rare whiskey ever made. It’s called the 2025 Monogram Kansas City Whiskey Solera Reserve, and it’s keeping the brand’s “Monogram” name (that was used for whiskeys in the pre-prohibition days) alive with an exceptional, new release that uses a timeless aging technique.

J. Rieger 2025 Monogram Kansas City Whiskey Solera Reserve

Whiskey glass
panomporn lungmint / istock

Crafted by Master Distiller Nathan Perry, Co-Founder Ryan Maybee, and an expert tasting panel, this limited release is made using a unique solera aging process. The 2025 expression is a blend of straight bourbon, straight rye, and light corn whiskey.

All were matured for at least four years and enhanced with 15-year-old Oloroso sherry. Each whiskey included was finished in 500-liter Oloroso Sherry botas sourced from Bodegas Williams & Humbert in Jerez, Spain. According to the brand, the result is a complex, multi-layered whiskey that showcases flavors such as dried fruit, spice, and more.

“The 2025 edition of the Monogram Whiskey is the crown jewel of our portfolio and a defining statement of what American Whiskey and innovative aging and blending techniques can achieve,” Ryan Maybee, co-founder of J. Rieger & Co., says.

“This year’s blend builds on our unique partnership with Spain’s historic Williams & Humbert Sherry house. Their century-old oloroso botas add unmatched depth and elegance to the whiskey—creating something rare and timeless. With extremely limited quantities available, Monogram stands as both a collector’s item and a tribute to the patient craft that defines our distillery.”

Where can I find it?

Whiskey glass
Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash

This limited-edition whiskey is available at select bars and liquor retailers throughout the brand’s distribution network, primarily in Missouri and Kansas, for the suggested retail price of $130 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
