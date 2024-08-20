The 12-Year-Old Rye Whiskey Finished in Ex-Awamori Casks from the World Whiskey Society

An unusual and rare whiskey is entering the market: the first rye whiskey finished in ex-Awamori casks. Using casks from a traditional type of Japanese beverage from Okinawa, Japan, the latest release is a limited edition from the World Whiskey Society’s Reserve Collection.

The release features a 12-year old Indiana Rye whiskey, aged in both American oak casks and Japanese Awamori casks. These two types of cask help to give the whiskey a mellow, sweet, spicy quality with an unusual depth and flavor profile.

With a high rye content, the whiskey offers flavors of black pepper and cinnamon with toasted oak and hints of florals and flowers, leading into an umami finish with notes of coconut.

“We’re constantly seeking new ways to experiment with finishes, so when the opportunity to obtain rare ex-Awamori casks presented itself, we seized it and pushed our limits,” says Alex Kogan, CEO of World Whiskey Society. “This marks the first time rye whiskey has been finished in these exceptional casks, proving that embracing innovation can lead to valuable insights and remarkable discoveries.”

Awamori is made using a traditional method that has remained unchanged for hundreds of years, using long grain Indica rice and most commonly stored in clay pots. Only a small amount is aged in oak casks, so finding these casks for use in whiskey ageing is a rare treat that makes this release something special.

The release will be available at retailers and on the World Whiskey Society’s website for $169.