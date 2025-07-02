 Skip to main content
This red-hued whiskey cocktail is perfect for your July 4th celebration

A refreshing whiskey drink for right about now

By
Summer Vacation cocktail.
Stranahan's

Summer is here and the Fourth of July is right around the bend. For some, that means backyard barbecues and camping trips. For others, it’s the time of year for festive cocktails.

We’ve got one courtesy of Stranahan’s Whiskey that mixes up the colors of the American flag. It’s a hibiscus cocktail recipe that puts the whiskey on a pedestal. And it’s even patriotic in look, if that’s your thing.

So, if you need something to sip on this long holiday weekend, consider a round of these (or batch it out large format style if you’re hosting). It’s a refreshing option that’ll beat the heat. And it’ll put something in your glass as you raise it to your much-deserved summer vacation, whenever that may be.

Summer Vacation

Stranahan's Blue Peak.
Stranahan's

This drink takes advantage of the slowly-matured Blue Peak whiskey, a great mixer and plenty smooth. If you like a little more sweetness, feel free to add a half-ounce of simple syrup. As always, go with fresh citrus and juice.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces Stranahan’s Blue Peak
  • 4 ounces chilled hibiscus tea
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh pineapple juice
  • 6 leaves fresh mint

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients into shaker and strain into highball glass over ice.
  2. Garnish with a lime wheel and mint.

Need some more summer beverage ideas? Check out our feature on the summer salads and wine. We’ve got something for every palate out there.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

