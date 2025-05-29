World Whiskey Society’s new limited-edition whiskey was created to be enjoyed with a cigar

If you’re a fan of fine cigars and well-made whiskey, you’ll love the newest expression from the renowned rare whiskey brand World Whiskey Society. Its newest limited-edition expression is a uniquely finished whiskey crafted to be sipped while enjoying your favorite cigar.

World Whiskey Society American Light Whisky Cigar Blend Gothic Edition

This new, limited-edition expression from the popular brand was matured for at least two decades and finished in Cognac, Tawny Port, Awamori, Tequila, PX Sherry, and Madeira casks. The intermingling of the various barrels creates a truly unique and innovative tasting experience.

According to the World Whiskey Society, the result is a complex, memorable 48% sipper known for its balanced, multi-layered flavor profile featuring a nose of figs, raisins, caramel, toffee, and aged tobacco leaves. Sipping it reveals notes of roasted nuts, dark chocolate, citrus peels, and herbs. The finish is long, warming, and lingering, ending with a mix of dried fruits, caramelized sugar, and a hint of robust smoke. It’s the kind of whiskey you’ll want to sip neat, slowly to unlock all the various aromas and flavors.

“The 20 Year Cigar Blend showcases our passion for creating one-of-a-kind spirits,” Alex Kogan, CEO of World Whiskey Society, said.

“From the blend of six distinct cask finishes to the bold presentation, this release is designed for whiskey enthusiasts looking for something truly special.”

Where can I buy it?

The American Light Whisky Cigar Blend Gothic Edition is currently available at select whiskey retailers and on the World Whiskey Society’s website for the suggested retail price of $169.