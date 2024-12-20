 Skip to main content
World Whiskey Society is releasing 20-Year-Old Family Reserve Whiskey

This 20-year-old whiskey was made for a special reason

By
World Whiskey Society
World Whiskey Society

For those unaware, the World Whiskey Society is so named because its mission is to find the best, most interesting, complex whiskeys from all corners of the globe. Its newest release is no different. This popular brand is launching a 20-year-old Family Reserve cask-proof whiskey.

World Whiskey Society 20-Year-Old Family Reserve Whiskey

World Whiskey Society
World Whiskey Society

This 20-year-old cask-proof whiskey is being released to pay tribute to AIKO Brands (the parent company of the World Whiskey Society) on its 20th anniversary.

Distilled at a well-known (but unnamed) Kentucky distillery, it begins with a mash bill of 74% corn, 18% rye, and 8% malted barley. It’s matured for a minimum of twenty years, guaranteeing a well-balanced, highly complex whiskey. According to the brand, this results in a memorable sipping whiskey that consists of a symphony of flavors, including fruit, oak, spices, roasted peanuts, and even sweet butterscotch.

But this whiskey is more than just a celebration of AIKO Brands’ twenty years; it’s a remembrance of its founder.

“This special Family Reserve release is a tribute to our father, Igor Kogan, inspired by his vision to create something timeless and beautiful – something that brings people together to celebrate life’s most precious moments. This release is more than just whiskey; it’s a story of transformation, growth, and the relentless pursuit of excellence,” Alex and Irina Kogan, Founders of the World Whiskey Society, said in a press release.

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Thomas Park/Unsplash

This limited-edition whiskey is available at the World Whiskey Society’s online shop and select retailers for the suggested retail price of $1,500. 100% of the Family Reserve release proceeds will be donated to the Foundation, an organization created to research and study pancreatic cancer.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
