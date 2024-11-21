Fans of 'Tombstone' will love this bourbon whiskey

Named for John Henry Holliday, also known as Doc Holliday (he was a dentist if you didn’t know it already), The World Whiskey Society is set to release Doc Holliday 15-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Luckily, you don’t have to be a historically famous gunslinger to enjoy this nuanced, complex, long-aged whiskey.

Doc Holliday 15-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

This Kentucky straight bourbon begins with a mash bill of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% malted barley. It was matured for fifteen years in new, charred American oak barrels. It’s unfiltered and bottled at a potent 61.5% ABV.

According to The World Whiskey Society, this results in a nuanced, sublime whiskey that begins with a nose of caramelized apples, maraschino cherries, clove, nutmegs, other spices, and roasted pecans. The palate is swirling with notes of caramelized apples, maraschino cherries, clove, nutmeg, vanilla beans, candied nuts, and a lingering, toasted, buttery flavor. The finish is long and warm and ends with caramel apples, candied pecans, and gentle winter spices.

Where can I buy it?

Even though Doc Holliday died at the young age of 36, the world knows him as a hero gunslinger at the O.K. Corral. This memorable, nuanced Kentucky straight bourbon carries on his legacy in whiskey form. If you want to get your hands on a bottle, you can purchase a 750ml bottle at The World Whiskey Society website for $399. Crack it open, stream ‘Tombstone,’ and enjoy a glass of this mellow, sipping whiskey. Val Kilmer, Kurt Russell, and whiskey? Now that’s what we call a perfect evening.

