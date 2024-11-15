World Whiskey Society is launching a 160-proof American whiskey

It’s a big deal when the World Whiskey Society announces a new release. The WWS is well-known for its limited-release, very rare whiskey expressions. Fans of the WWS will be ecstatic to learn that it’s set to release one of its most exciting, unique expressions yet. It’s called Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition, and it’s a must-have for whisky enthusiasts.

Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition

Bottled at a potent 160-proof, Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition is made with a mash bill of 73% malted barley, 14.9% malted rye, and 12.1% malted wheat. It was matured for thirteen years, creating a nuanced, complex, highly memorable whiskey.

According to the brand, this remarkable whiskey begins with a nose of raisins, berries, vanilla custard, and rich oak. The palate is centered on dark berries, raisins, vanilla, oak, and gentle spices. The finish is long and warming and ends with a mix of dried fruits, oak, and gentle smoke.

“This latest release is truly pushing the boundaries of what whiskey can be,” Alex Kogan, CEO of World Whiskey Society said in a press release. “It is best suited for those who truly appreciate intricacy and intensity, and it embodies the spirit of Wyatt Earp – bold, unapologetic, and legendary.”

Where can I buy it?

Like all of the World Whiskey Society’s releases, you likely can’t stroll into your neighborhood liquor store and purchase a bottle. Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition is available online at the WWS shop and at select retailers for a suggested price of $249.

