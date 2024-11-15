 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

World Whiskey Society is releasing Hazmat Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old

World Whiskey Society is launching a 160-proof American whiskey

By
World Whiskey Society
World Whiskey Society

It’s a big deal when the World Whiskey Society announces a new release. The WWS is well-known for its limited-release, very rare whiskey expressions. Fans of the WWS will be ecstatic to learn that it’s set to release one of its most exciting, unique expressions yet. It’s called Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition, and it’s a must-have for whisky enthusiasts.

Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition

World Whiskey Society

Bottled at a potent 160-proof, Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition is made with a mash bill of 73% malted barley, 14.9% malted rye, and 12.1% malted wheat. It was matured for thirteen years, creating a nuanced, complex, highly memorable whiskey.

Recommended Videos

According to the brand, this remarkable whiskey begins with a nose of raisins, berries, vanilla custard, and rich oak. The palate is centered on dark berries, raisins, vanilla, oak, and gentle spices. The finish is long and warming and ends with a mix of dried fruits, oak, and gentle smoke.

Related

“This latest release is truly pushing the boundaries of what whiskey can be,” Alex Kogan, CEO of World Whiskey Society said in a press release. “It is best suited for those who truly appreciate intricacy and intensity, and it embodies the spirit of Wyatt Earp – bold, unapologetic, and legendary.”

Where can I buy it?

Glass of whiskey with ice cubes served on wooden planks
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

Like all of the World Whiskey Society’s releases, you likely can’t stroll into your neighborhood liquor store and purchase a bottle. Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition is available online at the WWS shop and at select retailers for a suggested price of $249.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Beverly Spirits and Cedar Ridge Distillery collaborate on a new whiskey
Beverly Spirits is collaboratiing to make this new single malt whiskey
The Beverly

If you’re a fan of collaborative whiskeys, you’ll love the new release from Beverly Spirits and Cedar Ridle Distilling. It’s called The Beverly: The QuintEssential Edition and it’s an American single malt whiskey that was matured for at least six years before being finished in first-fill Amontillado sherry cask and French oak barrels.
The Beverly: The QuintEssential Edition

This cask strength, 116.9-proof American single malt whiskey begins with a nose of dark chocolate, fresh leather, dried fruits, and oak. The palate is a mix of dried cherries, sticky toffee, sweet sherry, cocoa, and charred oaky wood.

Read more
Gordon & MacPhail is releasing six rare whiskies from shuttered distilleries
These rare whiskies come from shuttered and long-forgotten whisky distilleries
Gordon & MacPhail

Fans of rare, unique single malt Scotch whiskies already know about Gordon & MacPhail's appeal. For more than 125 years and four generations, the family-owned company has matched whiskies from more than 100 different distilleries to its own bespoke casks.

Recently, the brand announced the newest release of its annual Recollection Series, which features rare single malt whiskies from shuttered or long-silent Scottish Distilleries.
The 2024 Recollection Series

Read more
Isle of Harris is releasing a new oloroso cask whisky in the US
The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured is a great choice for sherry fans
Isle of Harris

Fans of single malt Scotch whiskies from brands like The Macallan and GlenDronach know all about the appeal of sherry-aged and finished expressions. These same whisky drinkers will be excited to learn that the Isle of Harris Distillery is releasing its second permanent expression in The Hearach single malt series, The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured.
The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured

It matured entirely in first-fill Oloroso sherry butts from Bodega José y Miguel Martín in Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, Spain. The result is a lightly peated expression known for its flavor profile of candied orange peels, sweet sherry, wintry spices, candied nuts, and just a wisp of robust campfire smoke to balance everything nicely.

Read more