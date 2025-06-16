 Skip to main content
Old Forester is going to up your home bartending game with its new cocktail cherries

Old Forester is launching cocktail cherries

By
Old Forester
Old Forester

Fans of the timeless Manhattan cocktail know that it isn’t finished until it’s garnished with a cherry or two. However, if you’re taking the time to include a high-quality rye whiskey or bourbon, sweet vermouth, and Angostura bitters, you don’t want to use cloyingly sweet, generically red maraschino cherries.

You need a high-quality, flavorful cherry for your cocktail. Especially if a renowned bourbon distillery makes it. Luckily, the folks at Old Forester have you covered. That’s because the iconic brand recently announced the launch of the perfect complement to your go-to whiskey cocktail: Old Forester Cocktail Cherries.

Old Forester Cocktail Cherries

Old Forester
Old Forester

Today, Old Forester Distilling Co. announced the national release of the brand’s Old Forester Cocktail Cherries. Made from Amarena-style cherries infused with bourbon syrup, they were crafted to be used as a garnish in cocktails made with the distillery’s whiskey, including Old Forester 86, Old Forester 100, and Old Forester 1870.

To create this soon-to-be favorite cocktail garnish, the cherries are steeped in syrup, resulting in a sweet, slightly boozy flavor. They’re the newest addition to the brand’s line of Old Forester Cocktail Provisions, which include syrups, tinctures, bitters, and other garnishes.

“For over 154 years, Old Forester has been synonymous with quality and the art of American whisky,” Master Taster Melissa Rift says.

“Our new Cocktail Cherries are a natural extension of that commitment, providing enthusiasts with the finest ingredients to complete their Old Forester cocktails. ”

Where can I buy them?

Manhattan
Heleno Viero / iStock

The Old Forester Cocktail Cherries are available online at Bourbon Barrel Foods and at select retailers and liquor stores throughout the US, as well as at Old Forster Distillery on Main Street in Louisville for the suggested retail price of $19.99 per jar.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
