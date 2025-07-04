How this 100-year-old syrup brand continues to revolutionize the coffee industry

Recognized for its colorful, nostalgic glass bottles found in thousands of cafes around the world, global flavor company Torani has a rich history that dates back 100 years. Maintaining its reputation in the beverage industry means staying ahead of changing coffee trends and developing new flavors to meet consumer needs. For a look inside the history behind this 100-year-old syrup brand, I chatted with Andrea Ramirez, Consumer and Customer Insights Manager at Torani. Ramirez is directly involved in brand development and product innovation for the brand.

As Torani’s seasoned flavor expert and trend guru, she leads her team in tracking trends from various spaces, from grocery store shelves to fine dining menus, and everywhere in between. Here’s what she shared about how the brand has revolutionized the flavored syrup industry over the last century.

Torani’s innovative approach

As a brand, Torani has remained relevant for 100 years and counting by staying deeply attuned to consumer behavior and evolving taste preferences. “We leverage a mix of proprietary insights and industry data to identify emerging trends and shifts in how people enjoy beverages. One of the clearest patterns we’ve seen over time is the growing desire for personalization — consumers increasingly want the freedom to craft drinks that suit their tastes.”

Torani’s unique approach to flavor innovation has become increasingly sophisticated over its 100 years, driven by a wealth of data and consumer insights. “Today, we draw inspiration from a broad range of categories — packaged beverages and foodservice menus, of course, but also from indulgent spaces like ice cream and confectionery, as well as refreshment-focused ingredients like fresh fruits, flowers, and herbs,” Ramirez said.

Over the years, Torani’s product portfolio has continuously evolved, from early flavors created for use in Italian sodas in the 1920s to newer flavors like Black Anisette, a vintage, licorice-inspired flavor that was released following a surge in consumer interest in Swedish Candy. The Black Anisette flavor offers a lighter, more herbaceous twist on black licorice, pairing well with cold brew coffee drinks.

Keeping things fresh and relevant

“We regularly engage with consumers who are passionate about creating custom beverages to learn what flavors excite them, what they want to see reimagined, and what they’re eager to explore. As global supply chains, e-commerce, and expanded grocery offerings have made once-rare ingredients more accessible, consumers’ palates have broadened significantly.”

With over 150 flavored syrups in its Torani flavor portfolio, the brand continually strives to keep things fresh and relevant. “Whether it’s nostalgic throwbacks with a twist or entirely new concepts that capture the imagination, we’re committed to helping consumers craft beverages that reflect their unique taste journeys,” she said.

Flavor of the year

For 2025, Torani has unveiled Diamond — a flavor that began as our “Flavor of the Year” but was elevated to “Flavor of the Century” in honor of Torani’s 100th anniversary.

“With Diamond, we explored what a true celebration might taste like. We imagined the joy of sipping glasses of bubbly, accented by a luxurious splash of vanilla — an homage to the ingredient that’s been foundational to Torani’s century-long journey. It’s an alcohol-free flavor that nods to our roots while celebrating how far we’ve come,” Ramirez explained.

Developing coffee syrups

“Creativity and playfulness are central to how we approach flavor development at Torani. While the process is certainly grounded in consumer insights and technical expertise, there’s a lot of joy and exploration along the way.”

Ramirez shared that the process of developing coffee syrups begins by considering the intended drink application in mind. Is the flavor designed to add excitement to a hot brewed coffee or to enhance the richness of a creamy espresso beverage? Is it meant to complement the smoothness of cold brew, bring balance to iced coffee, or support new trends like protein coffee or plant-based milk pairings? Once the brand has defined that context, it then moves into flavor exploration.

“Our process for coffee syrups often starts with the familiar — the “big three” indulgent coffee flavors: Vanilla, Caramel, and Chocolate. From there, we branch outward, exploring seasonal specialties, nostalgic recreations (like our Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cup, inspired by a favorite candy), or elegant, hard-to-capture flavors like Lavender, which we’ve bottled in a form that’s easy and delicious to use in beverages. The result? Coffee syrups that are not only delicious and technically sound, but also infused with the spirit of experimentation, play, and joy that defines our brand,” she said.

Creating new coffee experiences

As the coffee industry becomes more experimental, Torani continues to find innovative ways to create new coffee experiences for customers. One way it has done this is through collaboration with cafes and baristas, bringing fresh, real-world perspectives into the flavor development process. Ramirez also notes that working with baristas helps ensure that Torani’s syrup truly resonates behind the bar and in the cup.

“A standout example is our work with Cafe Cà Phê in Kansas City, where we partnered to bring Torani Dragon Fruit Syrup to life. This was more than just a product launch — it was a co-creation journey. The team at Cafe Cà Phê brought deep insights into how its customers respond to bold, vibrant, and culturally expressive flavors. Together, we imagined how Dragon Fruit could show up in refreshing, colorful, and trend-forward drinks, and then collaborated to perfect the flavor,” Ramirez explained.

“Collaborations with cafes such as Cafe Cà Phê help Torani ensure the flavors it creates reflect more than just what’s happening in the market — they help lead it. By co-creating with baristas and café operators, we stay closely connected to what’s exciting, what’s working, and what’s next in specialty coffee,” she said.