These are 2025’s biggest coffee trends, from a coffee expert

Coffee trends to look out for this year

By
Whole coffee beans
Igor Haritanovich / Pexels

Experts have recently seen various changes in coffee trends, from a rise in demand for ready-to-drink coffee drinks to an increased interest in espresso blends. As consumers shift their coffee preferences, brands such as Free Rein Coffee Company are paying close attention to adapt accordingly. Arlyn Davich, CEO of Free Rein Coffee Company, shared the factors she believes have contributed to recent changes in coffee trends and provided insight into 2025’s biggest coffee trends. Here’s what she shared with us.

Changes in consumer coffee preferences

Cup of coffee
“Consumers are moving beyond basic coffee choices and seeking more personalized, high-quality experiences. They’re embracing classic, bold flavors and more complex, lighter roasts while experimenting with different brew methods and unique ingredient pairings. There’s also a growing focus on coffee as an experience—one that’s intentional, flavorful, and aligned with individual preferences,” Davich said.

“At Free Rein Coffee Company, this evolving mindset is reflected in our diverse offerings, from the bold intensity of American Dirt to the rich, balanced profile of Get Up Espresso. Our Free Rein Reserve line further elevates this experience, incorporating all-natural spices and carefully curated blends to bring something new to every cup.”

At-home coffee rituals

Not only are consumer coffee preferences changing, but at-home coffee rituals are also changing. Davich noted that consumers want cafe-quality coffee at home, “driving demand for easy, premium products that offer convenience without compromising flavor.” Additionally, consumers seek unique and differentiated flavors to elevate their at-home rituals.

“Exploring new coffee flavors at home is all about experimenting with blends, flavors, roast levels, and brew methods. Industry insights show that consumers who try different origins, roasts, and brewing techniques develop a more refined palate over time, gaining a deeper appreciation for coffee’s complexity,” Davich said.

New coffee flavor pairings and ingredients

Free Rein Coffee
Free Rein Coffee Company

Changes in 2025 coffee trends also demand new flavors, especially those with all-natural ingredients and functional benefits. Per Davich, there’s a rising demand for cinnamon, pecan, and maple flavors. Additionally, the demand for convenience is fueling growth in ready-to-drink and single-serve formats.

Free Rein Coffee Company has responded to this demand by offering single-serving pods in all flavors. Davich explained, “The convenience of single-serve pods allows customers to easily switch up their coffee experience by the cup —from a classic medium roast like Homestead to a bold, spicy cayenne twist like Branded — ensuring variety and quality without compromise.”

Rise of cold coffee beverages and espresso blends

The growth of ready-to-drink coffees coincides with the rise of cold coffee beverages, as more consumers reach for iced and cold brew options year-round. In addition, Davich noted that espresso blends are gaining popularity, “as they offer a more complex, balanced flavor profile with naturally sweet, caramelized notes, making them a go-to choice for many coffee drinkers. They also serve as an excellent base for at-home customization, whether a simple touch of sugar or a fully DIY latte.”

Broader appreciation of roast profiles

Roasted coffee beans
Adobe Stock

Per Davich, “Consumers are more educated and seeking nuanced, complex flavors rather than simply choosing between light and dark roasts. This shift is driven by greater access to specialty coffee and a growing interest in how roast levels impact flavor, acidity, and body. Many now recognize that roast is just one piece of the puzzle, with the origin, processing method, and brew style playing equally important roles.”

In recent years, “Lighter roasts [have] gained popularity, particularly with younger consumers, who appreciate their brighter acidity, floral and fruity notes, and higher retention of origin characteristics. At the same time, darker roasts remain a favorite for those who love a bold, rich body with deep caramelized sweetness and smoky intensity,” she explained.

Brewing methods

French press with a coffee cup
Lisa Fotios / Pexels

Davich also mentioned that the demand for bolder and more complex flavor profiles has influenced how consumers brew coffee in 2025.

“With the wide variety of brew methods available, from French presses and pour-overs to home espresso machines and cold brew systems, coffee drinkers are experimenting, educating themselves, and refining their preferences. The techniques and variables like grind size, water temperature, and extraction time influence taste — unlocking new dimensions of flavor and making coffee a more personal, customizable experience,” she said.

At the same time, coffee companies such as Free Rein Coffee Company have unlocked new and unexpected flavors in coffee from innovations in sourcing and roasting techniques.

“By working directly with farmers and experimenting with roasting techniques, we’re unlocking unique and unexpected flavors in coffee. Free Rein’s company-owned roasting facility allows us to continuously test, develop, and perfect our roasting methods to bring out the best in every bean. These innovations, with sourcing relationships, technology advancements, and consumer demand for new and differentiated profiles, ensure every cup delivers something bold, memorable, and character.”

