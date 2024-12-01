 Skip to main content
Klatch coffee launches ready-to-drink espresso concentrate for cafe-style beverages

Make hot or cold espresso drinks faster than ever

Klatch Coffee Espresso
Klatch Coffee / Klatch Coffee

Recent reports suggest the easy, ready-to-drink coffee market is on the rise, and brands such as Klatch Coffee are getting on board. Popular coffee roaster Klatch Coffee has just announced the launch of it’s “Ready-To-Go Espresso”, a bottled, ready-to-use premium espresso concentrate that can be used to make cafe-style beverages without the time needed for brewing. Packaged in a convenient, premium 8-ounce bottle, this product will be available for purchase right from Klatch Coffee’s s site starting December 9th, 2024.

Klatch Coffee CEO, Heather Perry, has weighed in on the announcement, noting that despite this announcement, the company will continue to focus on freshly roasted coffee beans. However, the brand has recognized the changing trends in the coffee industry for consumers seeking easy, accessible coffee options. The brand is excited to bring high-quality specialty coffee to its consumers through ready-to-go espresso.

While many consumers concentrate their espresso at home, this process is time-consuming. Alternatively, Klatch Coffee’s pre-made, bottled, and ready-to-use products offer high convenience and save busy coffee drinkers time. Each bottle is shelf-stable and does not require refrigeration until opened, making it easy to ship anywhere.

The product is simple to use, requiring only one tablespoon of the espresso concentrate to a base of 7 ounces of water or milk. From here, the possibilities are endless, including adding coffee syrups, creamers, or other flavorings to customize a handcrafted espresso beverage. Your package from Klatch Coffee will also include an extra recipe card featuring four recipes expertly curated by Klatch Coffee’s baristas to help you get started using the espresso concentrate.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
