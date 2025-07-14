Starbucks just made its secret menu official — and you can help shape it

Starbucks fans have been talking about the coffee chain’s “secret menu” for years, but today marks the start of a whole new era. Launching today, the secret menu is now available on the Starbucks app under the “offers” tab, which will regularly feature new beverage customizations and secret menu drinks. To celebrate the launch of the secret menu, Starbucks has also announced a new secret menu contest where customers can submit their favorite drink customizations for a chance to have their unique coffee creation featured on the secret menu. Chosen contest winners can also win a $25,000 grand prize.

Starting today, July 14th, Starbucks fans will see four delicious new flavor pairings to order through the Starbucks app, which include:

Cookies on top: For cookies and cream lovers, order a Cold Brew with two pumps of vanilla syrup, Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam, and cookie crumble topping.

Dragonfruit glow-up a Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher by adding a peach juice blend, then blend and top with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam.

Lemon, tea , and pearls : Black tea and lemonade make a perfect pair— add an extra flavor with raspberry-flavored popping pearls to take it to the next level.

Just add white mocha for a new spin on the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Add two pumps of White Chocolate Mocha Sauce and top it with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam.

Secret menu contest

The secret menu contest will run from July 14 to July 20. Fans can enter their favorite drink for consideration. Entries will be narrowed down to four drinks, which will be featured on the secret menu from August 18 to August 25 (and win $5,000). After a voting period, the grand prize winner will be selected and receive an additional $25,000 prize.