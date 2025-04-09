Starbucks is all about cherry cream cold foam on its new “not-so-secret” menu

At first, cherry cream cold foam with coffee sounds like an interesting flavor combination. Yet, Starbucks believes cherry is trending in 2025 and says you should try it too. On Instagram, Starbucks released a new way for customers to order a Starbucks Iced Mocha with Cherry Cold Foam. You won’t find this specialty coffee advertised on Starbucks menus or signs, as it’s part of what Starbucks calls its “not-so-secret” menu.

To order a Starbucks Iced Mocha with Cherry Cold Foam, you’ll start by ordering an Iced Caffè Mocha without whipped cream. Instead, swap the whipped cream for Cherry Cold Foam with a Cherry Crunch Sweet Topping. The result: A dreamy Iced Mocha with Cherry Cold Foam and Cherry Crunch Topping features Starbucks’ full-bodied espresso combined with decadent mocha sauce, milk, and ice, topped with cherry cream cold foam and cherry crunch topping.

If the Iced Mocha with Cherry Cream Cold Foam doesn’t sound appealing (or if crunch on your coffee doesn’t sound up your alley), Starbucks also suggests a few other ways coffee drinkers can give the “cherry coffee” trend a chance. Some other ways to order cherry cold foam in your Starbucks drink order include: