Starbucks is all about cherry cream cold foam on its new “not-so-secret” menu

By
At first, cherry cream cold foam with coffee sounds like an interesting flavor combination. Yet, Starbucks believes cherry is trending in 2025 and says you should try it too. On Instagram, Starbucks released a new way for customers to order a Starbucks Iced Mocha with Cherry Cold Foam. You won’t find this specialty coffee advertised on Starbucks menus or signs, as it’s part of what Starbucks calls its “not-so-secret” menu.

To order a Starbucks Iced Mocha with Cherry Cold Foam, you’ll start by ordering an Iced Caffè Mocha without whipped cream. Instead, swap the whipped cream for Cherry Cold Foam with a Cherry Crunch Sweet Topping. The result: A dreamy Iced Mocha with Cherry Cold Foam and Cherry Crunch Topping features Starbucks’ full-bodied espresso combined with decadent mocha sauce, milk, and ice, topped with cherry cream cold foam and cherry crunch topping.

If the Iced Mocha with Cherry Cream Cold Foam doesn’t sound appealing (or if crunch on your coffee doesn’t sound up your alley), Starbucks also suggests a few other ways coffee drinkers can give the “cherry coffee” trend a chance. Some other ways to order cherry cold foam in your Starbucks drink order include:

  • Blonde Oatmilk Latte, add three scoops of cherry sweet powder
  • Iced Matcha Latte with Cherry Cream Cold Foam
  • Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew with Cherry Cream Cold Foam
  • Venti Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher- no strawberries, add two scoops of cherry sweet powder
  • Venti Iced Doppio Espresso with Cherry Cream Cold Foam, add two pumps of white mocha and a splash of oatmilk

Dunkin’ launches new cold foam creamers for at-home creations
You can now enjoy new cold foam flavors at home
Dunkin' cold foam

Fans of Dunkin's popular cold foam flavors offered at stores can now enjoy new flavors at home with the launch of Extra Extra and Chocolate cold foam flavors. These new cold foam creamers are available at grocery retailers nationwide to elevate your at-home coffee experience with Dunkin' and transform any cup of coffee into a decadent, creamy indulgence.

The first of the new cold foam creamer flavors is titled "Extra Extra," inspired by Dunkin' lover's signature "extra cream, extra sweet" order. This flavor captures the creamy, sweetened taste that guests know and love. This new cold foam creamer adds creaminess and sweetness to any coffee you prepare at home. The second of the new cold foam flavors is a chocolate cold foam featuring a rich and chocolatey taste that adds a touch of decadence to any coffee moment.

What I learned about the caffeine in Starbucks’ Cortado after drinking it for a week
The Cortado has more caffeine than you'd think
Starbucks Cortado

The Cortado is the perfect "all-around" espresso drink with the ideal one-to-one balance of steamed milk and espresso. I've ordered this drink at coffee shops in the past, but Starbucks' recent release of the Cortado has revived my love of this drink. I admit I've ordered it at least three times since its release at Starbucks on January 3rd. The first few times I ordered this drink, it hit the spot every time. Yet, the most recent time I ordered the drink, I discovered just how much caffeine this small, eight-ounce coffee pack contained. Here's what I realized about the small but mighty Starbucks Cortado.
About the Starbucks Cortado

Per Starbucks' definition of the drink, their version of the Cortado is made with three Ristretto shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso and steamed milk to give it a velvety texture and balanced flavor. The Cortado is served in an 8-ounce cup (Starbucks' "short" cup). In my case, I first read this description on the menu after I started to experience some symptoms that made me question if I overdid my caffeine consumption.

Starbucks ends open door policy for guests with new cafe rules
No more lounging in cafes without a cup
Starbucks sign

On Monday, Starbucks announced that all North American stores will end the open-door policy, which was first launched in 2018. The previous policy allowed anyone to sit in Starbucks cafes or use its restrooms, even if they did not make a purchase. The reversal of the open-door policy will begin on January 27th, requiring all visitors to buy something to lounge around in the cafe or use its bathrooms. The open-door policy was first launched in response to an arrest that took place at a Starbucks location in Philadelphia where two men, who did not make a purchase, used the location for a business meeting.

The new rule is one of the many changes by Starbucks' new chairman and CEO, Brian Niccol, in an attempt to revive the brand after lagging sales. Starbucks notes that changes such as the end of the open door policy, outlined in the Code of Conduct, are designed to prioritize paying customers who want to sit and enjoy the cafe or need to use the restroom during their visit.

