Dekáf’s new Mizudashi cold brew line is bold without caffeine

Slow dripped with a Japanese cold brew concentrate

By
Dekáf Cold brew concentrate
Dekáf / Dekáf

Dekáf Coffee Roasters, a premium decaf-only roaster based in Salem, MA, continues to define the decaf coffee drinking experience with a new launch. The brand has officially launched its first-ever line of Mizudashi Cold Brew Concentrates, a collection of small-batch, Japanese-style cold brews. These cold brew coffee concentrates were created with the same intentional roasting practices and quality sourcing that define the brand’s growing reputation.

The Mizudashi release features four cold brew concentrate offerings derived from the brand’s best sellers:

  • Split Pulse (Half-Caffeine) – Ripe pomelo, toffee, vanilla bean

  • Hush Hush (Decaf Blend) – Jasmine flower, raspberry, raw sugar

  • Guatemala (Decaf Single Origin) – Caramel bonbon, clementine, green apple

  • Ethiopia (Decaf Single Origin) – Apple tart, bergamot, watermelon

Each decaf cold brew concentrate bottle is slow-dripped using the traditional Mizudashi method, a Japanese cold brew process that uses time and cold water (never heat) to create a smoother, lower-acid cup. All roasts are decaffeinated through water process methods and roasted on dedicated decaf-only equipment –  a rare and deliberate choice in the specialty coffee world.

“We wanted to create a cold brew that still felt intentional, expressive, and decaf-first,” says the Dekáf team. “Mizudashi is such a natural fit for our philosophy. It’s quiet, precise, and made to reveal flavor without force.”

The entire line is now available online at dekaf.com in 16 oz. and 32 oz. bottles, each designed to be mixed at a 1:3 ratio with water or milk. Each concentrate is brewed and bottled fresh in small batches.  With this launch, Dekáf continues its mission to redefine decaf through flavor, craft, and clarity.

