 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

From cold brew to creamsicle lattes: Orange flavor is the summer’s hottest trend

How orange evokes nostalgic feelings

By
Orange Creme
Califa Farms

Butter yellow may be everywhere in fashion and beauty this summer, but trends suggest that orange is the focus of the summer in the world of food. With the nostalgia trend continuing on social media, brands like M&Ms, Coke, and Califia Farms are focusing on the emotional appeal of orange flavor in new summer products.

Califia Farms has recently launched an Orange Creme Refresher, complete with a sweet and citrusy taste that’s intended to evoke a sensory link to childhood. To learn more about the orange flavor trend, I spoke with Kaytee Hadley, MS, RDN, IFMCP, a dietitian and founder of Holistic Health and Wellness in Richmond, VA. Here’s what she shared about how orange creme is being used in coffee, juices, and more.

Recommended Videos

Orange creme trends in food

oranges citrus fruit
Pixabay / Pexels

“Over the past 90 days, searches for Orange Cold Brew have spiked according to Google Trends, as consumers are looking for seasonal and festive ways to elevate their morning cold brew. Combining citrus with cold brew is a refreshing and unique way to elevate a morning staple – make sure to use a light or medium roast to complement the orange flavor, such as Califia Farms Pure Black Medium Roast, which has notes of apple to pair with the citrus flavor,” shares Hadley.

@morgandrinkscoffee

ORANGE CREAMSICLE LATTE // Find me chugging at least two of these a day in the summer, full recipe is up on the blog #barista #coffee

♬ nyc in 1940 - berlioz & Ted Jasper
ORANGE CREAMSICLE LATTE // Find me chugging at least two of these a day in the summer, full recipe is up on the blog #barista #coffee

“Additionally, orange creamsicle lattes have gained popularity on TikTok, as people love adding hints of orange to their lattes, whether it’s through an orange peel, a slice, syrup, or even using Califia Farms Orange Creme Refresher, which serves as a great shortcut for DIY orange creamsicle lattes. As more and more people are choosing to DIY their coffees at home due to social media sharing, cost-saving hacks, and experimentation, orange will continue to trend as a fun way to elevate morning coffees, especially during the summer,” she says.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Making healthy orange creme choices orange

Although the orange creme trend is delicious and nostalgic, Hadley has concerns about its healthfulness.”My biggest concern as a dietitian is the high amount of sugar in many orange creme products on the market. I advise my patients to limit their intake of added sugar to 25 grams a day, but I’ve seen orange creme drinks with nearly 40 grams in a single serving. A lot of sugar all at once can cause blood sugar spikes and increase triglyceride levels, which are bad for metabolic and heart health,” she says.

If you want to experiment with trending orange creme flavors and drinks, Hadley recommends doing so in moderation and being mindful of the nutrition facts label.  With only 70 calories and 10 grams of sugar per serving, some of which naturally comes from the orange juice, Califia’s Orange Creme Refresher is one of the healthiest options on the market for those looking to try the orange creme trend.

“One of the great things about the orange creme trend is that with lower sugar options, you can still enjoy the afternoon pick-me-up without the crash later. Instead of turning to high-sugar or caffeine snacks and then crashing, sipping a juice or a tea paired with a balanced snack can still be a treat yourself moment,” Hadley says.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…

Editors’ Recommendations

Chameleon coffee’s Girl Scout s’mores cold-brew latte is here
Combine your favorite coffee with your favorite cookie
Girl Scout Smores Cold Brew Latte

Leave the roasting sticks behind and forget about the gooey mess — Chameleon Coffee's newest special-edition Girl Scout S'mores Cold-Brew Latte is available starting October 8th in Whole Foods markets and online at Amazon and Chameleon Coffee. This S'mores Cookie Inspired drink is an ode to the classic campfire treat, featuring notes of sweet milk, creamy chocolate, and toasted marshmallows. The combination of high-quality, dark-roasted cold brew coffee and the classic flavor of this fan-favorite Girl Scout Cookie makes for the perfect, slightly sweetened duo.

Each Chameleon Cold-Brew Girl Scout Cookie Latte is gluten-free, soy-free, and contains about 10 grams of sugar per serving. You can find the new Girl Scout S'mores Cold-Brew Latte in 8-ounce, shelf-stable cans. Each can provide a solid amount of caffeine (around 150 mg per can) which is perfect for getting your morning off to the right start. This new product is a great addition to the brand's portfolio of organic coffee offerings, each of which uses a propriety brewing produce to produce a super smooth, coffee that is less acidic than other forms of cold brew on the market.

Read more
RISE Brewing Co.’s nitro cold brew variety pack hits the spot for every coffee lover
These nitro cold brews are perfect right out of the can
RISE Nitro Cold Brew

Most of us can't get through the day without a little coffee. Well, good news: Rise Brewing Co. has recently released a delicious Nitro Cold Brew Variety Pack which contains smooth, velvety nitro cold brew right from a ready-to-drink can. The variety pack offers a taste of each of the four flavors: Original Black Nitro Cold Brew, Oat Milk Mocha, Oak Milk Vanilla Latte, and Oat Milk Latte. Each can of RISE is infused with organic naturally sweet cold brew and nitrogen, creating a delicious and unique taste that is specific to nitro cold brew.

In celebration of the upcoming National Coffee Day on September 29th, RISE Brewing Co. has announced an exciting contest for followers to get in on. Offering the chance to win free coffee for a year, entering requires only a few simple steps. First, follow RISE on Instagram and subscribe to their newsletter on their website to automatically be entered. Plus, you'll earn an exclusive discount to use on your purchase of any of RISE Brewing Co.'s awesome coffee products.

Read more
Cool cold brew coffee cocktail recipes for the summer
Blend coffee with rum, Averna, and fruit juices with this Curtain Call recipe
cold brew cocktail recipes curtain call

While coffee has a great flavor that fits well in deserts, baking, and cocktails, it isn't always the easiest ingredient to use to mix drinks. You get your classic hot coffee drinks like the Irish Coffee, but when you want a cold drink then using hot coffee can be awkward. Firstly, you need to chill it down or it'll melt all your ice too fast and make the drink watery, and secondly, coffee which tastes great when it's hot can taste bitter or flat once it's cooled down.

That's why I like to use cold brew coffee for mixing cocktails. You can easily prepare this ahead of time yourself -- just make sure to brew your coffee stronger than you usually would so that it can stand up to strong liquors (you can always add water if you want to drink it on its own). But another option is to use a coffee liqueur like Mr Black. It's a vodka-based liqueur made with real coffee, and it is most often seen in the espresso martini.

Read more