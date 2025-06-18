From cold brew to creamsicle lattes: Orange flavor is the summer’s hottest trend

Butter yellow may be everywhere in fashion and beauty this summer, but trends suggest that orange is the focus of the summer in the world of food. With the nostalgia trend continuing on social media, brands like M&Ms, Coke, and Califia Farms are focusing on the emotional appeal of orange flavor in new summer products.

Califia Farms has recently launched an Orange Creme Refresher, complete with a sweet and citrusy taste that’s intended to evoke a sensory link to childhood. To learn more about the orange flavor trend, I spoke with Kaytee Hadley, MS, RDN, IFMCP, a dietitian and founder of Holistic Health and Wellness in Richmond, VA. Here’s what she shared about how orange creme is being used in coffee, juices, and more.

Orange creme trends in food

“Over the past 90 days, searches for Orange Cold Brew have spiked according to Google Trends, as consumers are looking for seasonal and festive ways to elevate their morning cold brew. Combining citrus with cold brew is a refreshing and unique way to elevate a morning staple – make sure to use a light or medium roast to complement the orange flavor, such as Califia Farms Pure Black Medium Roast, which has notes of apple to pair with the citrus flavor,” shares Hadley.

@morgandrinkscoffee ORANGE CREAMSICLE LATTE // Find me chugging at least two of these a day in the summer, full recipe is up on the blog #barista #coffee ♬ nyc in 1940 - berlioz & Ted Jasper ORANGE CREAMSICLE LATTE // Find me chugging at least two of these a day in the summer, full recipe is up on the blog #barista #coffee

“Additionally, orange creamsicle lattes have gained popularity on TikTok, as people love adding hints of orange to their lattes, whether it’s through an orange peel, a slice, syrup, or even using Califia Farms Orange Creme Refresher, which serves as a great shortcut for DIY orange creamsicle lattes. As more and more people are choosing to DIY their coffees at home due to social media sharing, cost-saving hacks, and experimentation, orange will continue to trend as a fun way to elevate morning coffees, especially during the summer,” she says.

Making healthy orange creme choices

Although the orange creme trend is delicious and nostalgic, Hadley has concerns about its healthfulness.”My biggest concern as a dietitian is the high amount of sugar in many orange creme products on the market. I advise my patients to limit their intake of added sugar to 25 grams a day, but I’ve seen orange creme drinks with nearly 40 grams in a single serving. A lot of sugar all at once can cause blood sugar spikes and increase triglyceride levels, which are bad for metabolic and heart health,” she says.

If you want to experiment with trending orange creme flavors and drinks, Hadley recommends doing so in moderation and being mindful of the nutrition facts label. With only 70 calories and 10 grams of sugar per serving, some of which naturally comes from the orange juice, Califia’s Orange Creme Refresher is one of the healthiest options on the market for those looking to try the orange creme trend.

“One of the great things about the orange creme trend is that with lower sugar options, you can still enjoy the afternoon pick-me-up without the crash later. Instead of turning to high-sugar or caffeine snacks and then crashing, sipping a juice or a tea paired with a balanced snack can still be a treat yourself moment,” Hadley says.