How much caffeine is in coffee? A guide to your daily coffee intake

Table of Contents Table of Contents How much caffeine in coffee? Caffeine in other coffee beverages Tracking your caffeine intake

The question and thought: “How much caffeine in coffee?” is one I like to avoid thinking about whenever possible. If you’re anything like me, you already know you drink too much coffee and, thus, are probably consuming too much caffeine. Unfortunately, however, ignoring the question doesn’t change the harsh reality. Most of us don’t know how much caffeine we consume daily.

If you’ve committed to a health journey to lower your caffeine intake, you’ll need to know how much caffeine is in your cup of coffee. In this guide, we’ll break down how much caffeine is in coffee and how you can easily keep track of your caffeine intake to support your health and wellness goals.

How much caffeine in coffee?

According to the National Coffee Association, the average 8-ounce cup of traditional drip coffee contains 95 mg of caffeine. Remember, however, your cup of coffee could be far more than 8 ounces, depending on how you brew it. For reference, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends that healthy adults not exceed 400 mg of caffeine daily — roughly 4 cups of regular coffee.

While 95 milligrams is a good rule of thumb, the caffeine content in your coffee can vary quite a bit. Some roasts may contain slightly more caffeine than others, but the difference is negligible. When counting the caffeine in coffee, paying attention to your cup size is more important. For example, let’s look at cup sizes at coffee shops.

Take Starbucks, for example. You may think you’ve ordered “a cup” of coffee, but chances are there are more than 8 ounces in each physical cup. Starbucks’ Short size is 8 ounces; however, the Tall, Grande, and Venti sizes are 12, 16, and 20 ounces, respectively. Here’s where it becomes pretty easy to see how so many people are overdoing their coffee consumption. This also applies to how you brew coffee at home. For me, I always brew at least 10 ounces of coffee when making coffee at home.

Caffeine in other coffee beverages

The 95 mg average applies only to regular drip coffee, but it’s also good to know how much caffeine is in the other coffee drinks you consume throughout the day. Cold brew, lattes, nitro cold brew — the list goes on and on of the various coffee drinks you might rely on to get through the day (I know I do). Again, the true amount of caffeine in your cup can vary depending on size, preparation, and where you order from. Use these as a general caffeine guideline:

One shot of espresso: 64 mg

Late with two shots of espresso: 128 mg

8-ounce cold brew: Between 100 and 200 mg

16-ounce nitro cold brew: Between 200 and 300 mg

8-ounce of half caff coffee: Between 40 and 50 mg

Caffeine in decaf and half caff coffee

It’s a common misconception that decaf coffee is entirely a caffeine-free drink. However, an 8-ounce cup of decaf coffee contains only about 2 mg of caffeine, on average. While you could (and should) add it to your caffeine total for the day, the amount is negligible. Half caff coffee is also a solid option to help you curtail your caffeine intake, as it contains just about half the caffeine content of a regular cup of coffee.

Tracking your caffeine intake

At first, I’ll admit that tracking your caffeine consumption initially seems a bit over the top. Is it necessary, and isn’t it just another thing to add to your busy schedule? These are all valid questions; however, tracking your caffeine consumption takes only a few seconds out of your day. Once you get into the habit, like anything, it no longer seems like a hurdle. Taking a few extra seconds daily to log how much caffeine you consume can greatly support your health. Not only does it keep you accountable for your caffeine habits, but it also serves as a way to get in tune with your symptoms.

Although tracking caffeine consumption is an excellent health habit for everyone, it’s beneficial if you experience symptoms when you consume caffeine. Signs and symptoms such as anxiety, rapid heartbeat, or trouble sleeping may be your sign. It’s time to start exploring exactly how much caffeine you consume daily. Chances are, it might be (a lot) more than you think.

How to track coffee consumption

To keep it plain and simple, there’s nothing wrong with keeping a sticky note or a note in your phone to add up every coffee you drink. Remember, you may need to look up every drink’s caffeine content if you don’t know the stats off the top of your head.

Alternatively, mobile apps such as HiCoffee or RECaf are designed for this exact purpose. These helpful apps make it easy to track critical data, such as your average daily caffeine consumption, to make it easier to adjust your habits. And remember to track other sources of caffeine besides coffee, too, such as teas, energy drinks, and soft drinks.