Half caff coffee: The perfect solution for your midday slump

Half the caffeine, yet 100% of the flavor

By
Cup of coffee
Flemming Fuchs / Unsplash

Imagine it’s 3 p.m., and you look at the clock, feeling that afternoon slump and sluggishness that always seems to hit. Do you reach for a regular cup of coffee, or is it too late in the day? Decaf won’t do the trick to get you through the rest of the workday, but you also don’t want to be unable to sleep at night. If you’ve ever found yourself in this scenario, it’s time to bring half caff coffee into your routine.

Half caff coffee contains about half of the caffeine as a regular cup of coffee, making it the perfect midafternoon coffee option. Featuring a blend of decaf and regular coffee beans, half caff coffee is also a popular pick among coffee drinkers sensitive to caffeine’s effects. Try one of these best half caff coffee blends for just the right boost of energy to get you through the day.

Onyx Coffee Lab Power Nap Half Caff Coffee

Onyx Power Nap Coffee
Onyx Coffee Lab

The Onyx Coffee Lab Power Nap Half Caff Coffee has a silky sweet blend of coffee reminiscent of ripe peach and cocoa. With just enough caffeine to push through a few hours, drinking this half caff blend is just like waking up from a great power nap. The Power Nap blend is made from a pre-roast blend of 50% Ethiopia Worka and 50% Decaf Colombia Huila.

Specifications
Available in 10-ounce, 32-ounce, or 80-ounce sizes
Blend of 50% Ethiopia Worka and 50% Decaf Colombia Huila

Coffee Beanery Half Caff Hazelnut Flavored Coffee

Coffee Beanery Hazelnut Half Caff Coffee
Coffee Beanery

Coffee Beanery’s Half Caff Hazelnut Flavored Coffee blend makes the list of best half caff coffee thanks to its rich, nutty flavor. Many half caff coffee blends tend to only be offered in original flavors, leaving half caff coffee drinkers who like flavored coffees feeling left out.

This option delivers a slightly sweet aroma of roasted hazelnuts that have enough caffeine for a pick-me-up but not as much as regular coffee. Featuring a light to medium roast of 100% Arabica coffee, you can’t go wrong with this half caff coffee if you’re looking for a new flavor to try.

Specifications
Made with the Swiss Water decaffeination method without chemicals
Available in different ground sizes or whole-bean coffee

Eight O’Clock 50% Decaf Coffee

Eight O'Clock Coffee 50% Decaf Coffee
Eight O'Clock Coffee

Eight O’Clock Coffee 50% Decaf ground coffee is another go-to blend for half caff coffee. Since 1859, this brand has been well known for its exceptional quality coffee. This medium roast features bold flavors made from robust, aromatic beans with only 50% of the caffeine of regular coffee. Eight O’Clock Coffee’s 50% decaf coffee contains only 100% Arabica coffee beans.

Specifications
12-ounce bag of ground coffee
100% Arabica beans

Just Coffee Co-Op Half Caff

Just Coffee Co-Op Half Caff
Just Coffee Co-Op

Just Coffee Co-Op’s Half Caff blend is the best half caff coffee for the conscious coffee drinker. This fair-trade and organic brand sources this blend’s beans from Marcala, Honduras, and Colombia and pays special attention to ensuring ethical coffee farming practices.

Featuring notes of slightly sweet chocolate and caramel, this medium roast is uniquely designed for coffee drinkers looking to cut down on their coffee consumption. Even with half the caffeine of regular coffee, you don’t taste the difference, thanks to the rich Arabica beans in this ground coffee blend.

Specifications
Available in three sizes: 12 ounces, 2 pounds, or 5 pounds
Offered in whole bean or fine, coarse, or medium pre-ground

Green Mountain Coffee Half-Caff K-Cups

Green Mountain Coffee Half-Caff K-Cups
Green Mountain Coffee

If you’re really sluggish in the afternoon, Green Mountain’s Half-Caff K-Cups can save you even more time than brewing traditional drip coffee. These pre-filled K-Cups are compatible with Keurig-type brewers and contain a nutty, mellow, medium-roasted coffee that’s perfect when you want just a slight bit of caffeine. In addition to the pre-filled K-Cups, Green Mountain also sells this best half caff coffee as ground bagged coffee.

Specifications
Available in K-Cups and ground bagged coffee options
Made from 100% Arabica coffee beans

Four Sigmatic Balance Half Caf Ground Coffee

Four Sigmatic Balance Half Caf Ground Coffee
Four Sigmatic

Feeling stressed? Four Sigmatic’s Balance Organic Half Caf coffee takes half caff coffee to the next level with the infusion of adaptogens designed to help promote a sense of calmness. This lower-caffeine blend helps stabilize stress levels and support a long-term positive mood.

The adaptogenic herbs and Chaga mushrooms found in this coffee are hidden by the taste of fresh, rich USDA-organic coffee. The Four Sigmatic Balance Organic Half Caf blend is pre-ground and ready to use in a drip coffee maker, French press, or pour-over coffee maker.

Specifications
Infused with adaptogens to support healthy stress and energy levels
USDA organic

Starbucks Half-Caff House Blend

Starbucks Half-Caff House Blend
Starbucks Coffee

Starbucks Half-Caff House Blend combines the brand’s signature decaf and regular Starbucks House Blend. This medium-roast coffee is a full-bodied option with rich notes of cocoa and toffee. It’s just enough caffeine for an afternoon pick-me-up or all-day sipping.

Specifications
Available in bagged ground coffee or in K-Cups
Rich notes of cocoa and toffee

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
12 health benefits of coffee: More than just a morning pick-me-up
Feel good about drinking your cup of Joe
Coffee beans, ground coffee, and a cup of coffee

Coffee: The magic in a cup that gets us out of the morning slumber and fills us with much-needed energy for the day. What would our days be like without our daily cup of coffee? Let’s not think about that now. With loads of different coffee books and scientific studies on the subject, we've compiled a list of the health benefits of coffee you should know about.
12 health benefits of coffee

Coffee enthusiasts will tell you that their expensive coffee has many benefits. And they’re not wrong. When consumed in the right amounts, coffee can benefit our bodies in ways we never thought were possible. Here are 12 of the best health benefits of drinking your morning cup of joe.
1. Raises energy levels
Some people can barely function in the morning without first drinking a cup of coffee. Do you know that drowsiness you feel in the morning that is magically eliminated by coffee? While many initially believed that this was psychological and that coffee could not have all that power, science says it does have an effect on alertness levels.

Read more
Gift serene winter wellness with Laird’s newest superfood holiday mushroom coffee bundle
Powered by functional mushrooms
Laird Superfood Holiday Bundle

Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for the superfood newbie or are simply a die-hard superfood fan, Laird's newest holiday mushroom coffee bundle has everything you need -- all in one place. This bundle of deliciousness makes it easy to enjoy a warm, creamy cup of coffee that tastes delicious and is great for your health. The bundle contains rich coffee, sweet creamer, and a mushroom blend with functional ingredients to support you through the winter season.

The holiday season is notorious for hidden stress and fatigue. But Laird's holiday mushroom coffee helps you (or your gift recipient) counter stress with a daily ritual of great-tasting functional wellness.

Read more
Lebowski’s Kool-Luah Coffee is the perfect liqueur for fans of “The Dude”
Fans od White Russians will love this liqueur
Lebowski's

If you've seen the 1998 crime comedy The Big Lebowski, you know all about the main character's love of classic White Russian cocktails. Made with vodka, fresh cream, and coffee liqueur, they're heavily featured in the Cohen Brothers' film. If you're a fan of Jeffrey Lebowski's favorite drink, you can make your own at home featuring a nostalgic liqueur made to pay tribute to the iconic late 90s movie.
Lebowski's Kool-Luah Coffee

It's called Lebowski's Kool-Luah Coffee, and it was created by Monica and David Kowalski, owners of Lebowski's Tap Room in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Coffee liqueur fans can thank Monica's late father for this liqueur as she based it on his recipe. It was first released in the Lebowski's Tap Room in June. It was so popular that they decided to bottle it and sell it.

Read more