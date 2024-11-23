Half the caffeine, yet 100% of the flavor

Imagine it’s 3 p.m., and you look at the clock, feeling that afternoon slump and sluggishness that always seems to hit. Do you reach for a regular cup of coffee, or is it too late in the day? Decaf won’t do the trick to get you through the rest of the workday, but you also don’t want to be unable to sleep at night. If you’ve ever found yourself in this scenario, it’s time to bring half caff coffee into your routine.

Half caff coffee contains about half of the caffeine as a regular cup of coffee, making it the perfect midafternoon coffee option. Featuring a blend of decaf and regular coffee beans, half caff coffee is also a popular pick among coffee drinkers sensitive to caffeine’s effects. Try one of these best half caff coffee blends for just the right boost of energy to get you through the day.

Onyx Coffee Lab Power Nap Half Caff Coffee

The Onyx Coffee Lab Power Nap Half Caff Coffee has a silky sweet blend of coffee reminiscent of ripe peach and cocoa. With just enough caffeine to push through a few hours, drinking this half caff blend is just like waking up from a great power nap. The Power Nap blend is made from a pre-roast blend of 50% Ethiopia Worka and 50% Decaf Colombia Huila.

Specifications Available in 10-ounce, 32-ounce, or 80-ounce sizes Blend of 50% Ethiopia Worka and 50% Decaf Colombia Huila

Coffee Beanery Half Caff Hazelnut Flavored Coffee

Coffee Beanery’s Half Caff Hazelnut Flavored Coffee blend makes the list of best half caff coffee thanks to its rich, nutty flavor. Many half caff coffee blends tend to only be offered in original flavors, leaving half caff coffee drinkers who like flavored coffees feeling left out.

This option delivers a slightly sweet aroma of roasted hazelnuts that have enough caffeine for a pick-me-up but not as much as regular coffee. Featuring a light to medium roast of 100% Arabica coffee, you can’t go wrong with this half caff coffee if you’re looking for a new flavor to try.

Specifications Made with the Swiss Water decaffeination method without chemicals Available in different ground sizes or whole-bean coffee

Eight O’Clock 50% Decaf Coffee

Eight O’Clock Coffee 50% Decaf ground coffee is another go-to blend for half caff coffee. Since 1859, this brand has been well known for its exceptional quality coffee. This medium roast features bold flavors made from robust, aromatic beans with only 50% of the caffeine of regular coffee. Eight O’Clock Coffee’s 50% decaf coffee contains only 100% Arabica coffee beans.

Specifications 12-ounce bag of ground coffee 100% Arabica beans

Just Coffee Co-Op Half Caff

Just Coffee Co-Op’s Half Caff blend is the best half caff coffee for the conscious coffee drinker. This fair-trade and organic brand sources this blend’s beans from Marcala, Honduras, and Colombia and pays special attention to ensuring ethical coffee farming practices.

Featuring notes of slightly sweet chocolate and caramel, this medium roast is uniquely designed for coffee drinkers looking to cut down on their coffee consumption. Even with half the caffeine of regular coffee, you don’t taste the difference, thanks to the rich Arabica beans in this ground coffee blend.

Specifications Available in three sizes: 12 ounces, 2 pounds, or 5 pounds Offered in whole bean or fine, coarse, or medium pre-ground

Green Mountain Coffee Half-Caff K-Cups

If you’re really sluggish in the afternoon, Green Mountain’s Half-Caff K-Cups can save you even more time than brewing traditional drip coffee. These pre-filled K-Cups are compatible with Keurig-type brewers and contain a nutty, mellow, medium-roasted coffee that’s perfect when you want just a slight bit of caffeine. In addition to the pre-filled K-Cups, Green Mountain also sells this best half caff coffee as ground bagged coffee.

Specifications Available in K-Cups and ground bagged coffee options Made from 100% Arabica coffee beans

Four Sigmatic Balance Half Caf Ground Coffee

Feeling stressed? Four Sigmatic’s Balance Organic Half Caf coffee takes half caff coffee to the next level with the infusion of adaptogens designed to help promote a sense of calmness. This lower-caffeine blend helps stabilize stress levels and support a long-term positive mood.

The adaptogenic herbs and Chaga mushrooms found in this coffee are hidden by the taste of fresh, rich USDA-organic coffee. The Four Sigmatic Balance Organic Half Caf blend is pre-ground and ready to use in a drip coffee maker, French press, or pour-over coffee maker.

Specifications Infused with adaptogens to support healthy stress and energy levels USDA organic

Starbucks Half-Caff House Blend

Starbucks Half-Caff House Blend combines the brand’s signature decaf and regular Starbucks House Blend. This medium-roast coffee is a full-bodied option with rich notes of cocoa and toffee. It’s just enough caffeine for an afternoon pick-me-up or all-day sipping.