Brew pour-over coffee at home or while traveling

Through a manual brewing process that allows control of temperature and brewing speed, there’s no doubt that pour-over coffee achieves a stellar cup of joe. True coffee lovers often find themselves transitioning away from automatic drip coffee makers and experimenting with pour-over coffee, a seemingly simple way of brewing coffee that allows more control.

Before you dive into the world of best pour-over coffee makers, check out these top picks, from ceramic single-serve brewers to glass multi-serve pour-over coffee makers.

Best minimalist option: Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper

The Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper is perhaps one of the most popular pour-over coffee makers. This iconic cone-shaped model is made of durable Japanese ceramic, which helps it retain heat and ensure the temperature remains constant throughout the brewing cycle. Additionally, the spiral ribs allow air to escape so coffee grounds can maximize during the brew.

Its compact, minimalistic design makes it easy to take anywhere, and the ceramic construction is quite durable. There’s also a great color selection, from red to white, so you can pick a color that matches your style or your kitchen decor. The simplistic nature of this best pour-over coffee maker also makes it easy to clean. There are three sizes available of the Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper, ranging from 01 (smallest cup) to 03 (largest cup).

Pros Cons Made of ceramic, small and compact, available in multiple colors, ideal for beginners May not be the best for experienced pour-over coffee baristas

Best glass option: Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker

The Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker delivers a timeless, elegant design made from sturdy glass. This brand has been a leader in pour-over coffee makers since 1941 and continues to provide exceptional products today. Each glass pour-over coffee maker is beautifully clear and imparts no flavor or chemicals into your cup of coffee. Designed to suit a wide variety of pour-over coffee drinkers, this model comes in multiple sizes, such as the popular 6- and 8-cup sizes.

Pros Cons Glass, sleek design, a variety of sizes available Requires the use of single-use paper filters

Best splurge option: Moccamaster KBVG Pour-Over Coffee Maker

If you’re in the mood to splurge and want to make large batches of pour-over coffee at once, the Moccamaster KBVG Pour-Over Coffee Maker is worth a look. This unique maker is a pour-over style drip maker, which delivers the deliciousness of manual pour-over coffee with a simple switch flip.

Also, the unique hybrid approach delivers a great cup of coffee without the manual work needed for most pour-over coffee makers (saving you time in the morning). Unlike many other coffee makers, the Moccamaster also comes in unique, bold colors such as apricot or bright yellow that will make a statement in your kitchen.

Pros Cons Pour-over style drip maker technology, glass carafe, quiet brewing Expensive option for pour-over coffee

Best portable option: Brumate Pour Over

Suppose you want to enjoy delicious pour-over coffee while on the go — the Brumate Pour Over 2-in-1 Tumbler makes it as simple as possible. This 2-in-1 tumbler comes with an accessory and filters that allow you to brew the perfect pour-over coffee. It’s entirely leakproof, cup-holder friendly and comes in a bunch of colors, too.

Designed for both the coffee beginner and the experienced brewer, this portable pour-over coffee maker makes it easy to create the perfect single-cup pour-over brew, up to 16 ounces, anywhere. The Pour Over is top-rack dishwasher safe and easy to store, and you can take it on the go, so you never have to miss a drop. The maker also comes with 10 custom-fit biodegradable filters to get you started.

Pros Cons Affordable, portable, leakproof Requires a separate device for heating water when traveling, requires specialty filters

Best for newbies: OXO Pour-Over Coffee Maker With Water Tank

If you’re first experimenting with the world of pour-over coffee, it might not be time to invest in a pricy pour-over maker just yet. The OXO Pour-Over Coffee Maker With Water Tank is ideal for beginners, offering an innovative, fuss-free way to enjoy pour-over coffee.

All you’ll need to do is add coffee and pour in hot water, and the device takes care of the rest. The water tank features a unique, precise hole pattern designed to distribute hot water evenly over the coffee grounds at the right rate for optimal coffee flavor. This best pour-over coffee maker can brew up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time, ideal for making just one cup.