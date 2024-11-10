 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best pour-over coffee makers you can use anywhere

Brew pour-over coffee at home or while traveling

By
Pour-over coffee tools
Rob Laughter / Unsplash

Through a manual brewing process that allows control of temperature and brewing speed, there’s no doubt that pour-over coffee achieves a stellar cup of joe. True coffee lovers often find themselves transitioning away from automatic drip coffee makers and experimenting with pour-over coffee, a seemingly simple way of brewing coffee that allows more control.

Before you dive into the world of best pour-over coffee makers, check out these top picks, from ceramic single-serve brewers to glass multi-serve pour-over coffee makers.

Recommended Videos

Best minimalist option: Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper

Hario V60
Hario

The Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper is perhaps one of the most popular pour-over coffee makers. This iconic cone-shaped model is made of durable Japanese ceramic, which helps it retain heat and ensure the temperature remains constant throughout the brewing cycle. Additionally, the spiral ribs allow air to escape so coffee grounds can maximize during the brew.

Related

Its compact, minimalistic design makes it easy to take anywhere, and the ceramic construction is quite durable. There’s also a great color selection, from red to white, so you can pick a color that matches your style or your kitchen decor. The simplistic nature of this best pour-over coffee maker also makes it easy to clean. There are three sizes available of the Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper, ranging from 01 (smallest cup) to 03 (largest cup).

Pros Cons
Made of ceramic, small and compact, available in multiple colors, ideal for beginners May not be the best for experienced pour-over coffee baristas

Best glass option: Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker

Chemex Glass Coffee Maker
Chemex

The Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker delivers a timeless, elegant design made from sturdy glass. This brand has been a leader in pour-over coffee makers since 1941 and continues to provide exceptional products today. Each glass pour-over coffee maker is beautifully clear and imparts no flavor or chemicals into your cup of coffee. Designed to suit a wide variety of pour-over coffee drinkers, this model comes in multiple sizes, such as the popular 6- and 8-cup sizes.

Pros Cons
Glass, sleek design, a variety of sizes available Requires the use of single-use paper filters

Best splurge option: Moccamaster KBVG Pour-Over Coffee Maker

Moccamaster KBVG Select Glass Carafe Coffee Maker
Moccamaster

If you’re in the mood to splurge and want to make large batches of pour-over coffee at once, the Moccamaster KBVG Pour-Over Coffee Maker is worth a look. This unique maker is a pour-over style drip maker, which delivers the deliciousness of manual pour-over coffee with a simple switch flip.

Also, the unique hybrid approach delivers a great cup of coffee without the manual work needed for most pour-over coffee makers (saving you time in the morning). Unlike many other coffee makers, the Moccamaster also comes in unique, bold colors such as apricot or bright yellow that will make a statement in your kitchen.

Pros Cons
Pour-over style drip maker technology, glass carafe, quiet brewing Expensive option for pour-over coffee

Best portable option: Brumate Pour Over

Brumate Pour Over
Brumate / Brumate

Suppose you want to enjoy delicious pour-over coffee while on the go — the Brumate Pour Over 2-in-1 Tumbler makes it as simple as possible. This 2-in-1 tumbler comes with an accessory and filters that allow you to brew the perfect pour-over coffee. It’s entirely leakproof, cup-holder friendly and comes in a bunch of colors, too.

Designed for both the coffee beginner and the experienced brewer, this portable pour-over coffee maker makes it easy to create the perfect single-cup pour-over brew, up to 16 ounces, anywhere. The Pour Over is top-rack dishwasher safe and easy to store, and you can take it on the go, so you never have to miss a drop. The maker also comes with 10 custom-fit biodegradable filters to get you started.

Pros Cons
Affordable, portable, leakproof Requires a separate device for heating water when traveling, requires specialty filters

Best for newbies: OXO Pour-Over Coffee Maker With Water Tank

OXO pour-over coffee maker
OXO

If you’re first experimenting with the world of pour-over coffee, it might not be time to invest in a pricy pour-over maker just yet. The OXO Pour-Over Coffee Maker With Water Tank is ideal for beginners, offering an innovative, fuss-free way to enjoy pour-over coffee.

All you’ll need to do is add coffee and pour in hot water, and the device takes care of the rest. The water tank features a unique, precise hole pattern designed to distribute hot water evenly over the coffee grounds at the right rate for optimal coffee flavor. This best pour-over coffee maker can brew up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time, ideal for making just one cup.

Pros Cons
Affordable, good for beginners Small capacity, only one color option, limited cup size options

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
4 flavorful coffee syrups that will transform your daily cup
There are so many flavors to choose from that you'll never get bored
Adding coffee syrup

Fun, flavored coffee no longer needs to be something you only get on the go. If you're tired of plain, old traditional coffee at home, coffee syrups are the perfect solution for the aspiring barista. Whether you want to stick to the classics, like vanilla or hazelnut, or get crazy with options like maple bacon syrup, there are endless options for amping up the flavor of your morning coffee with the best coffee syrups. Plus, the advantage of using coffee syrups at home is that you can adjust flavorings accordingly to create your ideal level of sweetness.
4 best coffee syrups for at-home baristas

If you're tired of spending money on fancy coffee drinks on the go or simply want to experiment at home, you've got plenty of options. To help you begin your at-home barista journey, we've compiled a list of the four best coffee syrups on the market.
Jordan's Skinny Mixes

Read more
Tilit drops newest Brew Bundle collab with Counter Culture Coffee
Only 30 bundles available of this unique apron and coffee bundle
Tilit Counter Culture

Hospitality and workwear brand Tilit has dropped a new Brew Bundle collab, perfect for the aspiring or at-home Barista. Known for its high-quality and functional clothing, this NYC-based premium chef and hospitality workwear brand just dropped a Brew Bundle collaboration with Counter Culture Coffee. This limited-edition set combines sustainability, creativity, and the art of coffee into one unique bundle, making it the ideal set for everyday coffee rituals.

Priced at $175, the. Bew Bundle includes a one-of-a-kind hand-dyed apron crafted in collaboration with Brooklyn-based artist Cara Marie Piazza, who repurposes coffee as a natural dyeing agent for each apron. Not only is this unique apron an excellent way to elevate your coffee-making experience, but it's also a stellar gift for coffee lovers. The result of each hand-dyed apron is a true 1-of-1 piece that blends style with purpose and offers a uniquely artistic element to any coffee or cooking experience.

Read more
Starbucks’ holiday coffee merchandise will be here soon
Holiday merch for gifts or for yourself
Starbucks 2024 Holiday Mug

Whether you're planning your holiday wish list or looking for gift ideas for other coffee lovers, you can't go wrong with Starbucks' upcoming holiday merchandise. Available in stores across the U.S. starting November 7th, fans can purchase a new collection of cold cups, tumblers, and other coffee merchandise.

Some of the top holiday merch to look for in stores include:

Read more