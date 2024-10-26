 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This electric kettle makes pour-over coffee easier than ever before

Why an electric kettle should be on your buy-list

By
Man sitting at table drinking coffee
Andrew Neel / Unsplash

Making exceptional pour-over coffee starts with boiling water at the perfect temperature. While you can certainly take the time to boil water the old-fashioned way on the stove, having an electric kettle nearby certainly speeds up the process. Pour-over coffee works best with water that’s between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit — a precision you can perfect easily with the use of an electric kettle. If you’re looking to get into the habit of making pour-over coffee at home, here’s why I think it’s worth the money to opt for an electric kettle, such as the SAKI Baristan Electric Gooseneck Kettle.

Reasons to love the SAKI Baristan

SAKI Kettle
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

There are a lot of reasons to love this stylish, luxury-inspired electric kettle. But first, let’s start by exploring what’s most important: its functionality.

Recommended Videos

Functionality

The SAKI Baristan Kettle features an S1 PID Controller which is used for temperature monitoring. Essentially, this is a fancy way of saying that you can achieve the best water temperature accuracy with this electric kettle. The internal device constantly monitors the water temperature, adjusting the heating element accordingly based on your settings. Overall, if you’re looking for precision when making pour-over coffee, this electric kettle will be your new best friend.

Related

Another thing to love about this pour-over coffee kettle is its built-in brew timer. Once your water is boiled, the kettle has a built-in timer that can be set as you begin your pouring and brewing. This counts up to 10 minutes to allow you precision over your pour-over coffee timing.

Style and design

Beyond its functionality, the SAKI Baristan also wins in the aesthetics category. Featuring a stylish matte black color and modern design, leaving this kettle out on your countertop won’t run your kitchen’s style. On the bottom of the kettle is a modern ring-light indicator, which allows you to know when your water has achieved the desired temperature. In terms of the design of this electric kettle, the enlarged gooseneck spout allows you complete control when making your pour-over brew. Using a thin, narrow spot such as this gooseneck spout allows each user more control over the water flow, pouring smoothly and steadily. Additionally, the non-slip handle helps ensure your safety so you can avoid hot-water spills.

Safe and health-conscious

Recent trends show today’s consumers want to move away from products with plastics, especially as more info comes out about the health effects of microplastics in our environment. SAKI has taken these consumer needs into consideration, crafting the first pour-over kettle on the market that contains zero-plastic materials in it’s construction. Additionally, the non-slip handle helps ensure your safety so you can avoid hot-water spills.

The handle of this electric tea kettle has also been carefully thought-out to be both heat-resistant and easy-to-grip. Made of cast-iron, the handle allows for ultimate control and moves the kettle’s mass backward toward your hand to ensure safe balance when pouring.

Exploring the world of pour-over coffee with an electric kettle

Pour-over coffee black background
Elena Veselova / Shutterstock

Exploring the world of making your own pour-over coffee offers a lot of options, especially if you’re used to using a different coffee brewing method. Pour-over coffee products a rich, complex coffee flavor that is one of a kind. Although a simple stovetop kettle will do the trick, opting for an electric kettle certainly makes the process faster and more precise. Whether you’re looking to splurge for yourself or want to gift one as a present for a coffee-lover, I think SAKI’s Barisan is best-in-class when it comes to modern, electric kettles.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an experienced writing contributor in the food, drinks, health, fitness, and travel niches. She holds a B.S. in…
Chameleon coffee’s Girl Scout s’mores cold-brew latte is here
Combine your favorite coffee with your favorite cookie
Girl Scout Smores Cold Brew Latte

Leave the roasting sticks behind and forget about the gooey mess — Chameleon Coffee's newest special-edition Girl Scout S'mores Cold-Brew Latte is available starting October 8th in Whole Foods markets and online at Amazon and Chameleon Coffee. This S'mores Cookie Inspired drink is an ode to the classic campfire treat, featuring notes of sweet milk, creamy chocolate, and toasted marshmallows. The combination of high-quality, dark-roasted cold brew coffee and the classic flavor of this fan-favorite Girl Scout Cookie makes for the perfect, slightly sweetened duo.

Each Chameleon Cold-Brew Girl Scout Cookie Latte is gluten-free, soy-free, and contains about 10 grams of sugar per serving. You can find the new Girl Scout S'mores Cold-Brew Latte in 8-ounce, shelf-stable cans. Each can provide a solid amount of caffeine (around 150 mg per can) which is perfect for getting your morning off to the right start. This new product is a great addition to the brand's portfolio of organic coffee offerings, each of which uses a propriety brewing produce to produce a super smooth, coffee that is less acidic than other forms of cold brew on the market.

Read more
Try Starbucks’ newest coffee blend, Starbucks Milano Duetto
There's two new roasts to sip on
Starbucks Milano Duetto

Starbucks coffee lovers now have another option to try at stores this month, in celebration of International Coffee Day which fell on the first of the month. Starbucks' newest Starbucks Milano Duetto is one coffee blend, expressed through two, bold contrasting roasts: the Starbucks Milano Sole and Starbucks Milano Luna. These two new roasts are now available at Starbucks stores in the U.S. and around the world, available for enjoyment throughout October. Here's what to know about the two new roasts:

Starbucks Milano Sole: This light roast coffee was crafted in honor of the vibrant Milanese coffee culture. The Milano Sole roasts feature low-to-medium acidity levels, and medium body, and also boast notes of creamy vanilla custard, nutmeg, and sweet pomegranate.
Starbucks Milano Luna: If you prefer a dark roast coffee, this blend adds to the heritage of Starbucks' roasting. This medium-to-full body roast displays bold notes of dark chocolate truffle and roasted black walnut.

Read more
Bruvi’s newest LAMILL Bliss Espresso pods are here in time for International Coffee Day
You might rethink your Keurig
bruvi espresso

Just in time to celebrate International Coffee Day, October 1st, eco-friendly single-serve coffee pod maker Bruvi has announced a new release of coffee pods. Partnering with LAMILL, a regional specialty roaster born in 1997, this mash-up means Bruvi customers can now enjoy a Bliss espresso blend roast brewed from their Bruvi brewer. Bruvi brewers are unique in the industry, using their own pods which do not use paper. Using double filters instead of paper allows microgrids to pass through for full-bodied flavor and maintain optimal freshness for the perfect cup of coffee.

This announcement complements the already-existing LAMILL Black Onyx variety, a dark roast coffee with toasty, dark caramel flavor notes. As a roaster, the LAMILL brand is committed to enriching the daily lives of people and communities by curating unforgettable coffee experiences. LAMILL's Bliss Espresso blend is available exclusively for the Bruvi single-serving brewing system. In a contemporary nod to traditional espresso, this blend combines caramelized sugar with understated fruity notes. Pods contain coffee sourced in Brazil, Guatemala, and Ethiopia.

Read more