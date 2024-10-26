Why an electric kettle should be on your buy-list

Making exceptional pour-over coffee starts with boiling water at the perfect temperature. While you can certainly take the time to boil water the old-fashioned way on the stove, having an electric kettle nearby certainly speeds up the process. Pour-over coffee works best with water that’s between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit — a precision you can perfect easily with the use of an electric kettle. If you’re looking to get into the habit of making pour-over coffee at home, here’s why I think it’s worth the money to opt for an electric kettle, such as the SAKI Baristan Electric Gooseneck Kettle.

Reasons to love the SAKI Baristan

There are a lot of reasons to love this stylish, luxury-inspired electric kettle. But first, let’s start by exploring what’s most important: its functionality.

Recommended Videos

Functionality

The SAKI Baristan Kettle features an S1 PID Controller which is used for temperature monitoring. Essentially, this is a fancy way of saying that you can achieve the best water temperature accuracy with this electric kettle. The internal device constantly monitors the water temperature, adjusting the heating element accordingly based on your settings. Overall, if you’re looking for precision when making pour-over coffee, this electric kettle will be your new best friend.

Another thing to love about this pour-over coffee kettle is its built-in brew timer. Once your water is boiled, the kettle has a built-in timer that can be set as you begin your pouring and brewing. This counts up to 10 minutes to allow you precision over your pour-over coffee timing.

Style and design

Beyond its functionality, the SAKI Baristan also wins in the aesthetics category. Featuring a stylish matte black color and modern design, leaving this kettle out on your countertop won’t run your kitchen’s style. On the bottom of the kettle is a modern ring-light indicator, which allows you to know when your water has achieved the desired temperature. In terms of the design of this electric kettle, the enlarged gooseneck spout allows you complete control when making your pour-over brew. Using a thin, narrow spot such as this gooseneck spout allows each user more control over the water flow, pouring smoothly and steadily. Additionally, the non-slip handle helps ensure your safety so you can avoid hot-water spills.

Safe and health-conscious

Recent trends show today’s consumers want to move away from products with plastics, especially as more info comes out about the health effects of microplastics in our environment. SAKI has taken these consumer needs into consideration, crafting the first pour-over kettle on the market that contains zero-plastic materials in it’s construction. Additionally, the non-slip handle helps ensure your safety so you can avoid hot-water spills.

The handle of this electric tea kettle has also been carefully thought-out to be both heat-resistant and easy-to-grip. Made of cast-iron, the handle allows for ultimate control and moves the kettle’s mass backward toward your hand to ensure safe balance when pouring.

Exploring the world of pour-over coffee with an electric kettle

Exploring the world of making your own pour-over coffee offers a lot of options, especially if you’re used to using a different coffee brewing method. Pour-over coffee products a rich, complex coffee flavor that is one of a kind. Although a simple stovetop kettle will do the trick, opting for an electric kettle certainly makes the process faster and more precise. Whether you’re looking to splurge for yourself or want to gift one as a present for a coffee-lover, I think SAKI’s Barisan is best-in-class when it comes to modern, electric kettles.