This TSA-approved coffee pod is a game changer for travelers

Skip long airport coffee lines & watery hotel lobby coffee

The most daunting part of any flight: Getting through the TSA security line. Even for those of us who travel regularly, TSA’s security rules always come to mind when packing for a trip. As a caffeine addict, I rely heavily on coffee to get me through the long travel days. Now, there’s a new TSA-approved coffee pod that’s revolutionizing convenience for coffee-loving travelers like me.

Java House’s Peel & Pour pods enable travelers to bypass long airport coffee shop lines and enjoy their favorite coffee on the go. Rather than being limited to the menu of an airport cafe or the coffee in your hotel lobby, coffee-loving travelers are adopting a new solution. Here’s what you need to know about these TSA-approved coffee pods, ideal for travel.

Convenient coffee anywhere

Java coffee pods
Java House

With no equipment needed, Java House’s Peel & Pour Pods are revolutionizing how travelers enjoy coffee while on the go. According to the General Manager of Java House, Paul Hillen, the pods are “an innovative way for travelers to have great coffee on the plane, in their hotel, or anywhere on their travels take them. All they need is hot or cold water, and then they can just peel the pod and pour it in for a great cup of coffee. It is also cost-effective, costing roughly one dollar per cup versus paying $6 or $7 for airport coffee.”

“Each pod costs around a dollar and only requires a cup of hot, cold, or ice water, providing a familiar comfort to your daily routine and one less thing to worry about during a busy travel day,” Hillen shares.

Among the 18 different choices of these tiny coffee pods are every type of coffee imaginable, from decaf cold brew to specialty flavored coffee options, such as the salted caramel latte pods. In addition to coffee, Java House also offers non-coffee options, such as green tea pods and hot cocoa pods. I like that you can also enjoy them as either a hot or cold beverage, giving you the option to change things up while traveling. Hilen also shared that the brand has plans to introduce new flavors each quarter, as demand for these easy coffee pods continues to rise.

Traveling with coffee pods

Java House
Sophia Guo / Java House

Since these coffee pods meet TSA carry-on guidelines, they are incredibly convenient for travelers to enjoy, whether they bring them from home or purchase them at the airport. Hillen says they can easily pass through security checkpoints in either a personal item or any carry-on, as they are under the liquid limit. From there, “All you need is warm or cold water, which you can receive from most vendors in the airport, water fountains near your gate, or on the plane during drink service. Just ask your flight attendant for a cup of hot, cold, or ice water,” he recommends.

As someone who is highly skeptical of drinking coffee on planes, Java House’s coffee pods could be a game changer. Just grab your bottled water before your flight, and you can easily enjoy coffee pre-, mid-, or post-flight. Personally, I’m eager to try these on my next trip.

