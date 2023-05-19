 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The pros and cons of TSA PreCheck and other programs that let you skip the line at the airport

There are ways to get through security and to your gate faster, but they will cost you

Cathy Nelson
By
Airport security barriers with long line in background
Bignal/Shutterstock

Raise your hand if you like waiting in security lines at the airport. What, no one? Well, that’s probably not surprising considering a poll of 2,000 travelers by travel comparison site Cheapflights found waiting in line was Americans’ least favorite part of airport security. That came in ahead of other unpleasantries such as taking off your shoes and coat and being patted down by TSA personnel.

Even though 31% of those surveyed said long lines were at the top of the list of most dreaded airport security experiences, 54% of those who had flown in the last 90 days reported having been caught in a long security line recently, and 7% had even missed a flight because of it.

Recommended Videos

Ah, if only there was a way to not have to endure those endless lines. Well, good news: There is! Several programs allow enrollees to skip regular airport security lines in favor of dedicated lines that are usually much shorter. You’ll have to apply, be cleared by the government, and dish out some cash, but if you travel a lot, use major airports where queues tend to be longer, or simply can’t stand being in line for long, the effort might be worth it.

Related

There are four main skip-the-line programs available in the U.S. Three are part of the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler Program, and the other is run through a private company.

TSA PreCheck sign at aiprort

TSA PreCheck

If you’ve been through airport security in the last few years, you’ve no doubt noticed the signs designating TSA PreCheck lines — perhaps while you were waiting in the much longer regular security line. The program, open to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, allows enrollees to use the dedicated TSA PreCheck lanes at airport security at more than 200 airports, along with bypassing the requirement to remove shoes, belts, and jackets, and removing electronics from carry-on bags. In March 2023, 89% of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than five minutes in line, according to the TSA.

You can apply for TSA PreCheck online. Once approved, you’ll be asked to make an appointment at one of more than 500 enrollment centers to be  fingerprinted, provide ID, and pay the enrollment fee. Once you receive final approval, you’ll get a Known Traveler Number. Just add it to your airline reservation and head right to the designated line once you’re at airport security. Children under 12 can also use the TSA PreCheck line when traveling with a parent or guardian without enrolling in the program, so it’s a great choice if you travel a lot with kids. The cost for new enrollment is $78 and is good for five years. After that, it’s $70 for five-year renewals.

A sign pointing to Nexus office at airport

Nexus

This U.S. Customs and Border Control program allows U.S. citizens and permanent residents, along with Canadian citizens, to use TSA PreCheck expedited security lanes at U.S. airports. Nexus enrollees can also use Global Entry kiosks when entering the U.S. via Canadian Preclearance airports. If you’re enrolled in Nexus, you can also use designated expedited lanes at vehicle and pedestrian crossings in the U.S. and Canada. Canadian permanent residents and Mexican nationals can apply for Nexus for use at these crossings, but they aren’t permitted to use Nexus for TSA PreCheck at airports.

The enrollment process is similar to TSA PreCheck: You apply online, and if initially approved, you’ll make an appointment at a Nexus enrollment center for an in-person interview and fingerprinting. Once you receive final approval, you’ll get a Known Traveler Number that you can add to airline reservations. While children under 12 can use TSA PreCheck at airports when traveling with a Nexus-enrolled parent or guardian, they cannot use expedited lanes at land borders unless they have their own Nexus cards. Enrollment and renewal is $50 every five years, making Nexus an affordable alternative to TSA PreCheck and especially attractive if you cross the U.S–Canada border regularly. The drawback? Application processing time is currently 12 to 14 months.

View of a very long airport security line from behind
James R. Martin/Shutterstock

Global Entry

Also a U.S. Customs and Border Control program, Global Entry allows expedited entry into the U.S. from international destinations for U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and certain foreign nationals via automatic kiosks at select airports. All you need to do is present a passport or U.S. permanent resident card, scan your fingerprints, and complete a customs declaration. Global Entry can also be used at TSA PreCheck in airports and in Nexus lanes when crossing into the U.S. by land.

You apply online and then can complete an interview at either an enrollment center or upon arrival into the U.S. At $100 for five years, Global Entry is pricier than the other options. However, application processing time is currently only four to six months, making it a quicker alternative to waiting for Nexus’ longer processing times, and the best choice if you travel internationally.

CLEAR

Unlike the other three programs, CLEAR is not run by the U.S. government but by a privately owned company certified by the Department of Homeland Security. It allows for a quicker airport identification process at security. Instead of verifying identity by handing documents to security personnel, enrollees verify their identity at kiosks using eye or fingerprint biometrics. However, you’ll still need to go through the regular security line after that and remove your shoes, belt, jacket, and electronics from your carry-ons.

At $189 annually, CLEAR is not cheap, and identity-verifying kiosks are currently only available at 50 U.S. airports. You can apply and complete your biometric scanning at any airport that uses CLEAR or apply online, then complete your scanning at the airport. Although there are other perks, such as allowing you to check into hotels or with car rental companies that participate in the service, CLEAR is definitely the most limited and costly of all the skip-the-line programs.

No matter your needs or budget, there’s likely an expedited airport security program that will allow you to make long security lineups a thing of the past— not to mention knocking down your stress level a notch or two the next time you travel.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Cathy Nelson
Cathy Nelson
Contributor
Cathy is a freelance features writer and editor whose work has appeared in Well+Good, Verywell Health, Mindbodygreen…
Travel tips for a better flight: The secret airline perks you didn’t know about
Knowing these secret airline tips could make travel a little nicer
Man seated on airplane speaking with flight attendant

 

With the average price of flights on the rise and many airlines charging more for perks that used to be included in your ticket price (hello, window seat), you might long for the good ole days when fliers were pampered with little extras like, say, dinner on a domestic flight. While those times are likely gone for good, there are still plenty of free or low-cost benefits out there for air travelers that the airlines don’t always tell you about—and most of them are available even if you’re not in the airline’s frequent flyer program.

Read more
Sorry, travelers — science says air travel turbulence is only going to get worse
It's not just you. Flying is bumpier these days — here's why, according to scientists
An airplane mid-flight

Buckle your seatbelts — science says air turbulence is about to get even more turbulent. Turbulence is a commonly discussed part of air travel. When flying, your pilot may see it on the horizon or predict if thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Now, scientists are predicting it’s going to get worse. Dr. Paul D. Williams, a researcher from the University of Reading in the U.K, published predictions in 2017 based on a forecasting algorithm he built. Williams' key findings varied based on altitude and were larger at 39,000 feet in the air compared to 34,000 feet in the air. However, he believed clear air turbulence would double in some locations by 2050-2080. Severe turbulence increases would likely be more than light and moderate turbulence. 

Read more
There’s a new ranking of the 10 best national parks and some surprising faves aren’t on it
These are the best national parks to visit, according to one study
pond and mountain in Yosemite Park

If you’re planning to visit a few national parks this summer, it can be overwhelming to decide which ones are worth the hype. Luckily, Travel Lemming has put together a comprehensive ranking system to see which national parks are the best, once and for all. From cost to crowds, they have left no stone unturned. 

Searching for your next big adventure? Read on to discover which national parks made the top 10 and which unexpected parks fell short of everyone’s expectations.

Read more